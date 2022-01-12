Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14

Swami Prasad Maurya also stated that he has not received any calls from politicians, no matter how big or little. "If they had been more careful with their time and concentrated on public concerns, the BJP would not have had to confront this," he continued.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday, declared his intention to join the Samajwadi Party on January 14. He also stated that he has not received any calls from politicians, no matter how big or little. "If they had been more careful with their time and concentrated on public concerns, the BJP would not have had to confront this," he continued. He went on to say that his decision to quit was motivated by the BJP government's treatment of Dalits, backward castes, farmers, youth, and merchants.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya encouraged Maurya to reconsider his decision, stating that hasty judgments are frequently erroneous, and he invited the BJP leader to debate the subject with the party. This follows the announcement of Maurya's daughter, BJP Badaun MP Sanghamitra Maurya, that her father has not joined any party and would reveal his plans in a few days.

The Samajwadi Party posted a photo of Swami Prasad Maurya and Varma with party head Akhilesh Yadav, along with the Hindi caption, "Welcome to the Samajwadi Party. There will be a revolution for social justice. In 2022, there will be a shift." In his resignation letter to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya stated, "Despite unfavourable ('vipreet') conditions and ideology, I performed my duty as the minister for labour, employment, and coordination in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Bidhuna MLA denies daughter's ‘abduction’ claim, ‘with Swami Prasad Maurya, will join SP'

Tindwari MLA Brajesh Prajapati, Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal Varma, and Bilhaur MLA Bhagwati Sagar have also expressed their support for Maurya leaving the BJP. Maurya, from the other backward class (OBC), switched to the BJP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before the 2017 assembly elections.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Big jolt to BJP as Swami Prasad Maurya, 4 others quit ahead of polls