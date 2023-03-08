Women's Day 2023: Saluting the women behind India's missile programme

On International Women's Day, defence and aerospace analyst Girish Linganna lists some of the women who have been instrumental in taking India's missile programme to greater heights.

India's missile programme is one of the most advanced in the world, and it owes much of its success to the contribution of women scientists and engineers. Women have been involved in India's missile program since its inception, and their role has only grown over the years. Today, women occupy key positions in various organizations that are involved in missile development, such as the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

On International Women's Day, let us celebrate some of the women who have been instrumental in India's missile programme.

Tessy Thomas: Also known as the "Missile Woman of India," Tessy Thomas is the first woman scientist to head a missile project in India. She played a crucial role in the development of the Agni-IV and Agni-V missiles, which are long-range nuclear-capable missiles.

Geeta Varadan: Geeta Varadan was the project director for the development of the inertial navigation system for India's first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Agni-V. She was also involved in the development of the Avionics system for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

R Radhika: R Radhika was a scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was part of the team that developed the anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) Nag. She also contributed to the development of the Pinaka multiple rocket launcher.

Subha Varier: Subha Varier was a scientist at the DRDO and was part of the team that developed the K-15 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). She was also involved in the development of the Avionics system for the LCA Tejas.

Lalithambika VS: This scientist contributed significantly to India's space and missile technology. She was part of the team that developed the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which is used to launch satellites into orbit. She has also worked on various other missiles.

Dr Shubha Tole: This neuroscientist has worked on developing guidance systems for missiles. She has also been involved in developing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military applications.

Anuradha TK: She was part of the team that launched India's first navigation satellite, IRNSS-1A. She has also worked on various missile projects in India.

These are just a few examples of the many women who have contributed to India's missile technology field. Their contributions have been instrumental in making India a self-sufficient and self-reliant country in missile technology.

