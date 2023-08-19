Why Indian Navy submarine Vagir is in Australian waters

INS Vagir is on an extended-range deployment to Australia, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian Navy submarine to be deployed in the country. The Kalvari-class submarine is engaging in joint exercises with Royal Australian Navy's units on the West Coast of Australia

The Defence Ministry has informed that the Indian Navy's submarine INS Vagir is presently engaged in an extended-range mission to Australia. Between Sunday and Wednesday, the submarine is anticipated to arrive at Fremantle, Australia. Commissioned in January of the current year, INS Vagir is the fifth vessel of the Kalvari class submarines operated by the Indian Navy, with its home base situated in Mumbai.

While in Australia, INS Vagir will be actively participating in joint exercises alongside units of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) stationed along the West Coast of the country. Simultaneously, on Australia's East Coast, Indian warships and aircraft are taking part in Exercise Malabar and AusIndEx.

Throughout this deployment, a range of anti-submarine exercises spanning basic, intermediate, and advanced levels have been scheduled. Additionally, plans include coordinated exercises involving an RAN submarine and Indian Naval P8i aircraft in conjunction with INS Vagir.

The Defence Ministry, in its statement, emphasized that this deployment will significantly bolster the cooperative efforts and synergy between the naval forces of both nations.

The ongoing deployment stands as a testament to the extensive operational capability and endurance exhibited by the Indian Navy's submarines, as conveyed by official sources.

Notably, this extended-range deployment marks a historic milestone, being the first instance of an Indian Navy submarine's deployment to Australia. This achievement underscores the navy's proficiency and professionalism in executing sustained operations over long distances from its home port, indicative of its remarkable skillset.

Furthermore, an earlier occurrence during the deployment involved INS Vagir's visit to Colombo, where it took part in activities related to the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

