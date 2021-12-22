Major tri-service exercise underway in Nicobar island (WATCH)

A multi-domain tri-service exercise is currently in progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A multi-domain tri-service exercise is currently in progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. As part of the exercise, troops of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were mobilised for amphibious landing, in close coordination with the para drop of airborne troops.

The rapid response capability of the Shatrujeet Brigade has been validated wherein the paratroopers who had moved from the mainland executed airborne drop in an island territory of Andamans in a realistic tactical setting. The overall command and control of the operation was under the Andaman and Nicobar Command -- the only joint services operational command of the defence forces of India.

Lt Gen Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman Nicobar Command, witnessed the Airborne Exercise and complimented the paratroopers for their battle readiness.