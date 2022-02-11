  • Facebook
    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    The picture is from Muguthang Sub Sector in North Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,500 feet, a super high altitude area.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    As part of its modernisation drive, the Indian Army has inducted a number of state-of-the-art weaponry systems in the last couple of years that has enabled the troops deployed in the inhospitable terrain to carry out their operational tasks with much ease. 

    Right from modern tanks to guns to air defence systems, the Indian Army has rapidly enhanced its operational capabilities along the Line of Control bordering with Pakistan and along the Line of Actual Control bordering with China amidst the simmering tensions with both neighbouring countries. 

    An image of Indian Army troops carrying the newly-inducted US-made 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles has gone viral on social media platforms. Advanced All Terrain Vehicles can also be seen in the photograph. 

    The picture is from Muguthang Sub Sector in North Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,500 feet, a super high altitude area.

    "Indian Army is in stride with the future and ever ready to defend the nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty," an official said. 

    In the past few years, the Narendra Modi government has initiated a number of policies under the ‘Make in India’ campaign and brought reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country.

    The development has led to a reduction in import dependency from foreign countries.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
