Russia delivers 3rd S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India; to be deployed along Pakistan border

Even as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its second year, the Indian Air Force received the third squadron of the S-400 air defence system from Russia. The system will be deployed in the western sector, bordering Pakistan. The first two squadrons have been operational in the northern and eastern sectors bordering China.

With its different range, the air defence system can take on enemy ballistic and cruise missiles, fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles flying at distances up to 400 kilometres.

Sources in the Indian Air Force said: "The delivery is as per the schedule." As per the schedule, the other two regiments will be delivered by the end of this year. In 2018, the two countries inked a deal worth Rs 35,000 crore for five S-400 air defence missile squadrons. The agreement for the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems was signed notwithstanding a warning by the United States that going ahead with the contract may invite American sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Moscow delivered the first regiment of the S-400 missile systems in December 2021.

Considered a game-changer, the system can track over a hundred targets at a distance of 600 km.

Each S-400 system has eight vehicle-mounted launchers, and each launcher has four tubes allowing the commander on the ground to launch four missiles from each launcher. It must be noted China had deployed the S-300 missile system along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region.

