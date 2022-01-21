  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revisiting the long struggle for a national war memorial

    Amidst the controversy erupted over the "merger" of the iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti with the flame of the National War Memorial, it is pertinent to note how the latter came into existence.

    Revisiting the long struggle for a national war memorial
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amidst the controversy erupted over the "merger" of the iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti with the flame of the National War Memorial, it is pertinent to note how the latter came into existence.

    In 2009, when the defence ministry was headed by senior Congress leader AK Antony, it was Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar who had written a letter to the former and his deputy Pallam Raju for the construction of the memorial. He had also stated that the continued lack of progress in finalising the National War Memorial was an embarrassment for the entire country. 

    In his letter dated August 4, 2009, the Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader said, "The unending conflicts in the Indian subcontinent have resulted in casualties both civilian and military. The bravery and the sacrifices made by our uniformed personnel go largely unrecognized and unappreciated by the country."

    He further stated. "ln contrast, governments and civil societies in other countries such as the USA, have undertaken several initiatives to recognize their Armed Forces through financial support, career counselling, housing assistance, recreational therapy programmes and complete and unstinted community support."

    "At a time when our nation is under threat from within and out, from low-intensity conflicts and terrorist attacks, uniformed forces represent not just the form of protection and defence to our way of life and democracy but also represent the ideals on which this country was built -- of commitment to the nation and nation first," the letter read.

    The now Union Minister had suggested to the Memorial be built on the banks of Yamuna in the national capital as the then United Progressive Alliance government was struggling in finding land for the same.

    "I understand that there are issues with identifying land within the city for such a Memorial and this is the reason for the lack of progress thus so far," Chandrasekhar had mentioned, adding that "I, therefore, recommend that the government look at having this Memorial on the banks of the Yamuna and create a 50-60 acre Arlington War Memorial-type National Military Memorial park."

    This would be similar to Rajghat and Shantivan complexes, he had said.

    In fact, Chandrasekhar had also sent a design and layout of the Memorial for the government's consideration and also urged that he would remain available for any other assistance that "the ministry needed in getting the vital project of a National Military Memorial in Delhi off the ground."

    In response, Antony had said that the matter has been examined and that the proposal for construction of the National War Memorial at India Gate complex has been under consideration for some time with the Ministry of Urban Development, which had to assign the land for the project.

    It took nearly a decade since Chandrasekhar first sought it for the war memorial to finally be constructed. The construction of the National War Memorial was completed in January 2019. The memorial, which is spread over 40 acres of land, was constructed at a cost of over Rs 175 crore. 

    The memorial carried names of all Indian defence personnel who died fighting for the country in different operations from 1947 till the 2020 Galwan valley clash with Chinese troops.

    Also Read: Veterans: 'Amar Jawan Jyoti an icon; India Gate may have colonial legacy, but soldiers were Indian'

    Also Read: Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Also Read: Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veterans question: 'Amar Jawan Jyoti an icon; India Gate may be colonial, but soldiers were Indian'

    Veterans: 'Amar Jawan Jyoti an icon; India Gate may have colonial legacy, but soldiers were Indian'

    Swedish firm Saab to equip Indian Army, IAF with Anti-Tank 4 rocket launchers

    Swedish firm Saab to equip Indian Army, IAF with Anti-Tank 4 rocket launchers

    Days after Philippines orders BrahMos, Mauritius buys Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III from India

    Days after Philippines orders BrahMos, Mauritius buys Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III from India

    India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile gcw

    India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Recent Stories

    football EPL take advantage of antonio conte harry kane amplifies need to work hard to boost tottenham hotspur return to highest level

    'Take advantage of Conte': Kane amplifies need to work hard to boost Tottenham's return to 'highest level'

    Did BCCI President Sourav Ganguly nearly hand Virat Kohli a show-cause notice?-ayh

    Did BCCI President Sourav Ganguly nearly hand Virat Kohli a show-cause notice?

    Maharashtra board exams 2022: SSC, HSC 10th, 12th Practical exam dates announced-dnm

    Maharashtra board exams 2022: SSC, HSC 10th, 12th Practical exam dates announced

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP ally Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape declared fugitive gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape, declared fugitive

    Recent Videos

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon