Veterans: 'Amar Jawan Jyoti an icon; India Gate may have colonial legacy, but soldiers were Indian'

The government decision to "merge" the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the flame at the National War Memorial has upset many veterans, especially those who fought in the 1965 and 1971 wars. While some have termed the government's move as driven by political interests, others reminded that symbols have an intangible value in nation-building.

The government decision to "merge" the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the flame at the National War Memorial has upset many veterans, especially those who fought in the 1965 and 1971 wars. While some have termed the government's move as driven by political interests, others reminded that symbols have an intangible value in nation-building.

Col Dinesh Singh (Retd)

"Amar Jawan Jyoti came into existence after the 1971 war. It is just to pay homage to those brave soldiers who sacrificed their present for our future. It is a humble gesture just to remember those soldiers."

"The only thing I can think of as to why the present dispensation is trying to merge it with is just because it was created by their rivals. The then government and it is an achievement which they can never rival or achieve in their life. It was inaugurated by Indira Gandhi, which is the sole crown in their thinking. It is a very sad thing if it happens."

Col Rajendra Bhaduri (Retd)

"The National War Memorial and Amar Jawan can have eternal flames. There is nothing to extinguish one and continue with the other. Amar Jawan Jyoti is an icon in itself. It does not make any sense to douse that flame as it is a part of our history. India Gate may be one of the British colonial structures but the names of the soldiers who laid down their lives in various wars are Indian and the Amar Jawan Jyoti was specifically built for the 1971 war. You can’t erase 1971 war from memory."

"What is the reason that makes the eternal flame be extinguished? In Soviet countries, the eternal flames were diffused as the former Soviet Union countries did not want to identify with the old Soviet legacy. But what is the logic here? We do not have any old soviet type legacy. There can be two flames. Unless this government tries to erase old legacy and creates new, I don’t see any logic."

"Couple of years back this government in 2019 had officially said that the Amar Jawan Jyoti will not be discontinued irrespective of National War Memorial coming up separately. What has changed in the last three years?"

"The logic cannot be that the gas is being wasted. What is the significance of the Amar Jawan memorial now at India Gate without the Jyoti (flame)? It loses its significance completely. Just because National War Memorial has come up in Delhi, has Rezang La war memorial been dismantled?"

"In the National War memorial, all soldiers names have been inscribed. So are they dismantling all other war memorials across the country? So what is the logic in merging the flame? If it is politics then it is shameful. I do not know who has come up with this idea. It is difficult to digest as to what is happening."

Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (Retd)

"The flame commemorates the contribution of all the personnel who gave up their lives, became martyrs during wars. It is a tribute to the contribution of the Indian forces during the world wars. In a sense, it marks the global salutation for the contribution by Indian military troops in the global wars and also during the war of 1971."

"With the establishment of the National War Memorial, the government has isolated the two. Now the flame will only be lit at the National War Memorial. I am not in agreement with this. You cannot wish away the history. Matters little whether those wars were Indian wars or the wars in which Indian troops joined. The fact is that those were contributions made during World War I and World War II. The soldiers who fought were drawn from all classes, castes, creed, region among others."

"Therefore, I do not agree with this decision as a former Indian Air Force officer, who also participated in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan. I think this decision is not something which goes along with my view of saluting the contribution of the martyrs from the wars not just after 1947 but also the wars in which our personnel took part. The two flames should have continued at new war memorial and other at India Gate, which has its own significance of 70 years before a new war memorial was set up."

Maj Gen Ashok Kumar (Retd)

"Merge the flame without extinguishing and it is doable. Progress with heritage should be the norm."

Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (Retd)

"Nothing historic. Symbols have an intangible value in nation-building -- the 'Eternal Flame' at India Gate is/was iconic. A generation grew up around the 1971 war and the next had goosebumps hearing and seeing the last post on television and in person. We will all lose a part of our lives.

The Commonwealth Graves Commission maintains graves all over the world for soldiers who died in World War I and World War II -- and will continue to do so. It's a pity that our 'eternal flame' at the iconic India Gate is being extinguished. A generation grew up with it. Oh! What a sad day!"

Also Read: Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

Also Read: Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation