Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian warships in Japan's Yokosuka island for Malabar 2022

    Indian Navy has said that Malabar-2022 would see a high-tempo exercise between participating platforms in multiple domains.

    Malabar 2022: Indian warships in Japan's Yokosuka island
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    Amidst belligerent Chinese behaviour in the Indo-Pacific Region, the navies of Australia, India, Japan and the United States will conduct their 11-day 30th edition of the Malabar exercise in Yokosuka island near the East China Sea from November 8. 

    Australia is the new entrant in the exercise that began in 1992. The Australian Navy became its part two years ago. These navies will hone and exchange their best maritime practices with each other. 

    Also See: PHOTOS: India-France Garuda VII air drills over Jodhpur

    The warships of the Indian Navy -- Shivalik and Kamorta -- had already arrived at Yokosuka days ago to participate in the International Fleet Review, which would be reviewed by the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida.

    A total of 40 warships and submarines from 13 countries will participate in the International Fleet Review on November 6 at Sagami Bay off Yokosuka in Japan. The IFR will mark the 70th anniversary of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

    Indian Navy has said that the exercise Malabar-2022 would see a high-tempo exercise between participating platforms in multiple domains.

    Also Read: 'F**k off' is offensive, sexually coloured phase and not used in Indian society: Delhi court

    "Complex surface, sub-surface and air operations, including live firing drills, are scheduled during the exercise." said the Navy.

    The Indian warships --- INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta -- have been indigenously designed and developed as a multi-role guided missile stealth frigate and an anti-submarine corvette, respectively. They form part of the Visakhapatnam-based Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command. 

    Initially, the Indian Navy and the US Navy were exercising together in the Indian Ocean Region since 1992. In 2017, Japan joined the exercise, followed by the Australian Naval Forces in 2020.

    These countries have also formed their group known as the Quad, which is being seen as a grouping against the Chinese. The quad has been formed to support the principles of freedom, the rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force, any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, and freedom of navigation and overflight, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and to the world.

    Also Read: Nearly 50 million doses of Covaxin likely to expire early 2023 due to poor off take

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army second commanders conference from November 7 key issues to be discussed gcw

    Indian Army's second Commanders’ conference from Nov 7; key issues to be discussed

    Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

    Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

    AD 1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    AD-1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    PM Modi yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Mallikarjun Kharge

    SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions; know details - adt

    SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Manchester United needs to be sharper - Erik Ten Hag livid post loss against Aston Villa-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Man United needs to be sharper' - Ten Hag livid post loss against Villa

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; know eligibility, age limit, other details here - adt

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: IAF Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; check details

    EWS Quota: Supreme Court verdict upholds 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in jobs and admissions

    EWS Quota: Supreme Court upholds 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in jobs and admissions

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon