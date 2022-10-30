'Make-in-India' C-295 aircraft to boost country's aerospace ecosystem; here's all you need to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Narendra Modi said C-295 transport aircraft will give more power to the country’s defence forces, even as India will create its identity as a global aviation hub. He said India was fast becoming a big manufacturing hub of the world, which was a boost for the vision of “Make in India, make for the globe”.

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India will be requiring over 2000 passengers and cargo aircraft in next 10-15 years, urging aerospace industry to invest in India. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Airbus-Tata C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility at Vadodara in Gujarat, he said, "India is one of the fastest-developing aviation sectors. We are soon to enter the list of the top 3 nations in terms of air traffic. In the coming 10-15 years, India will require over 2000 passenger and cargo aircraft. This reflects how fast we'll be developing."

    He also said: “In the coming years, the Defence and Aerospace sectors will be two important pillars for making India Aatmanirbhar. We have a goal of exceeding $25 billion in defence manufacturing by 2025. Besides, our defence exports would be more than $5 billion.”

    Emphasising on the  importance of the aircraft, PM Modi said that the transport aircrafts that'll be manufactured will not only give power to our Army but also develop a new ecosystem of manufacturing aircraft. "Soon, India will witness the passenger aircraft that will be made with the tag of 'Make In India'," he added.

    Also Read | Asianet News survey predicts BJP's return to power in Gujarat; AAP to eat into Congress vote share

    Speaking at the event, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said C-295 aircraft is a direct product of PM Modi's visionary Make In India policy, a policy that has encouraged my company, Airbus, to reimagine the way we do business in India. He said, "On an average, we shall deliver to India over 1 aircraft every week for next 10 years.”

    At this facility, the 40 aircraft will be built worth Rs 21,900 crore in a joint venture of European defense and aerospace major Airbus and Indian firm Tata.  It will be India’s first transport aircraft manufacturing facility and also to be manufactured by a private company. 

    In all, this plant will produce more than 13400 detail components, 4600 sub-assemblies, and all seven major component assemblies, including the nose fuselage, outer wings, centre wing box, centre fuselage, rear fuselage, doors, and empennage.

    Also Read | Gujarat election 2022: Kejriwal questions BJP govt's move to implement Uniform Civil Code before polls

    The facility will also be used for the C-295MW's final assembly tasks, including as system integration and aero system assembly. C-295 is medium tactical transport aircraft of 5-10 ton capacity with contemporary technology.  It would have a capacity to carry 71 soldiers or 44 paratroopers or 24 stretchers. It can also carry out short take-off and landing from semi-prepared surfaces. 

    In 2021, India had inked a deal for 56 C-295MW aircraft with Airbus for Indian Air Force. All these aircraft will be fitted with an Electronic Warfare Suite indigenously developed by Defence Public Sector undertakings —- BEL and BDL.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 5:55 PM IST
