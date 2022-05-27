Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 27, 2022, 1:10 AM IST

    In a major relief to the veteran community, the defence ministry has extended the date for completing the process of annual identification or life certification for those defence pensioners who are yet to do the same, until June 25.

    In a statement, the ministry said that a total of 34,636 Pensioners who have been migrated to the SPARSH system have not completed their annual identification -- neither online nor through their respective banks by November 2021.

    The pension for the April month was disbursed through a special one-time waiver for 58,275 pensioners since their respective banks could not verify their annual identification details.

    A total of 4.47 lakh pensioners have migrated to the SPARSH scheme so far. 

    Annual identification or life certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely disbursement of the pension. 

    How can veterans do annual identification or life certification?

    * The veteran can complete the process via the Digital Jeevan Pramaan online or Jeevan Pramaan Face App for Android Users

    Details of installation and usage can be found here: https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/package/documentdowload/JeevanPramaan_FaceApp_3.6_Installation

    * SPARSH Pensioner can choose sanctioning authority as 'Defence -- PCDA (P) Allahabad' and disbursing authority as 'SPARSH –- PCDA (Pensions) Allahabad.

    * Legacy Pensioner (pre-2016 Retiree) can choose their respective Sanctioning Authority as 'Defence -- Jt CDA (AF) Subroto Park' or 'Defence – PCDA (P) Allahabad' or 'Defence – PCDA (Navy) Mumbai' and disbursing authority as your respective pension disbursing bank/DPDO etc.

    * Pensioners can also visit Common Service Centres for completion of Annual Identification. The nearest CSC may be found here: https://findmycsc.nic.in/

    * The defence pensioners can also visit their nearest DPDO for the updation of Life Certification. 

    * Legacy Pensioners may continue to update their Life Certification with their respective banks.

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 1:10 AM IST
