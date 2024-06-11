Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lt General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as new Indian Army Chief; all you need to know

    The Command appointments of Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi include Command of Regiment (18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), DIG, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

    Lt General Upendra Dwivedi appointed as new Indian Army Chief, effective June 30 AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 11:13 PM IST

    New Delhi: Two days after the government formation, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as next Indian Army chief. Lt Gen Dwivedi is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff and his appointment would be effective from the June 30. 

    The senior most Indian Army commander would have taken over as the chief on May 31 but the existing Army chief, General Manoj Pande got a month extension till June 30.

    Know about the next Army cheif 

    Born on July 1, 1964, he was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15,
    1984. 

    During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, the General officer has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments. 

    The Command appointments of Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi include Command of Regiment (18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), DIG, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

    In the rank of Lt. General, the officer has tenanted important appointments including that of Director General Infantry and General Officer Commanding in Chief (Headquarter Northern Command) from 2022-2024, before getting appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

    He is an alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College and US Army War College. Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi has also undergone courses at the DSSC Wellington and Army War College, Mhow. 

    In addition, the officer was conferred 'Distinguished Fellow' in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA. 

    The officer has an M Phil in Defence & Management Studies and two Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science. He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
