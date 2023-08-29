Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

Tethered drones function as unmanned aerial vehicles connected to the ground, capable of lifting payloads such as cameras or radios/antennas, making them valuable tools for border surveillance and monitoring.

The Indian Army has recently finalized agreements with domestic manufacturers to acquire 130 tethered drone systems and 19 tank driving simulators, aiming to bolster intelligence, surveillance, and operational capabilities along the Line of Actual Control with China.

The procurement deal, designed to enhance the overall operational readiness of the Indian Army, involves contracting Zen Technologies for tethered drone systems and Newspace Research Technologies Private Limited for tank driving simulators.

The Indian Army's Armoured Branch initiated the procurement proposal for tethered drones under the fast track procedure in January of this year. The drones are required to operate for at least six hours in tethered mode and around 45 minutes in un-tethered mode, providing surveillance capabilities for Beyond Line of Sight targets over extended periods.

These advanced drones are anticipated to transmit data and videos day and night, contributing to enhanced border security.

Each tethered drone system is mandated to comprise two aerial vehicles with combined EO/IR payloads, a portable ground control station, a tether station, a remote video terminal, a suitable generator set, a battery charger with a spare battery per drone, and a modular carrying system.

The procurement terms dictate a minimum of 60% indigenous content in the equipment, and the manufacturer is required to deliver the systems within 12 months.

Tethered drones function as unmanned aerial vehicles connected to the ground, capable of lifting payloads such as cameras or radios/antennas, making them valuable tools for border surveillance and monitoring.