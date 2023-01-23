Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Three Param Vir Chakra and three Ashok Chakra awardees will participate in this year's Parade. This time, Egyptian Army is also participating as a foreign contingent. 

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    A total of six marching contingents, nine mechanised columns and three military musical bands, comprising several regimental bands from the Indian Army, will be participating in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavaya Path in the national capital on January 26. 

    The marching contingents draw troops from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, Punjab Regimental Centre, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Dogra Regimental Centre, Bihar Regimental Centre and Gorkha Regimental Centre. 

    Also Read: Republic Day 2023: Food items, car keys, bags, coin & more; things you SHOULD NOT carry to the parade

    Sharing details of the Republic Day parade, Delhi Area Staff Officer Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar said: "The Combined Military Band will consist of Armoured Centre Band, PARA Regimental Centre Band and the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre Band, who will play 'Sher-e-Jawan' while passing through the dais."

    The other combined military band would comprise of Rajput Regimental Centre Band, SIKH Regimental Centre Band and the SIKH Light Infantry Regimental Centre Band, and they would be playing the track 'Appu'. The third band, consisting of the Assam Regimental Centre Band, the Mahar Regimental Centre Band, and the JAK Rifles Regimental Centre Band, will be playing the tune 'Veer Kargil'. 

    Mechanised columns 

    There will be nine columns, including three Main Battle Tank Arjun MK-I, one Nag missile system (NAMIS) and two BMP 2/2K, three Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFV), two K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer guns, one BRAHMOS Missile, two 10m Short Span Bridges, a Mobile Microwave Node & Mobile Network Centre each and Two AKASH missile systems. 

    Besides, its mounted columns of 61 Cavalry and four ALH Rudra choppers will also be participating in the parade.

    Three Param Vir Chakra and three Ashok Chakra awardees will participate in this year's Parade. This time, the Egyptian Army is also participating as a foreign contingent. 

    The 21 Gun Salute will be through indigenously made 105 mm Indian Field Guns (IFGs), and its ammunition has also been produced indigenously. 

    There will be 16 marching contingents from the armed forces, central paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, NCC, and NSS, along with 19 military pipes and drums bands and 27 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces will also be participating. 

    A team of 'Daredevils' Motor Cycle Riders from the Corps of Signals, co-led by a woman officer, will be part of the parade.

    Also Read: One last time... Il-38 'Winged Stallion' will be seen at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 5:32 PM IST
