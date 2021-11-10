Dubai Air Show: IAF sends Globemaster, Super Hercules, Tejas, Dhruvs and Suryakiran team

Indian Air Force's indigenously-developed fighter aircraft Tejas will show off its scintillating aerial manoeuvres for the first time at the five-day biennial Dubai Air Show to be held at the Al Maktoum International airport from November 14. The international air show which would be concluded on November 18, will also see the participation of the Suryakiran aerobatics team for the first time.

With the support from IAF’s transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130J Super Hercules, the five Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruvs of the Sarang Team, 10 BAE Hawk 132s of the Suryakiran Team and the three LCA Tejas have arrived at Dubai airport on November 9.

On this occasion, the Sarang and Suryakiran aerobatics teams will perform along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights and the United Arab Emirates' Al Fursan.

The Suryakiran team, which has carried out over 600 displays across the country and southeast Asia, is one of the few nine aircraft display teams in the world. This will be the first time that the Suryakiran team will be flying the BAE Hawk jet. The Tejas fighter aircraft is also making its debut at the Dubai Air Show.

The participation of the IAF in the air show comes following an invitation from the government of UAE. The LCA Tejas shall be part of the aerobatics and static displays during the show, IAF PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said. On arrival, Staff Maj Gen Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Mohammed al-Balushi of the UAE Armed Forces and other officers of the UAE Air Force warmly received the IAF contingent. While Suryakiran and Tejas are participating for the first time in the Dubai air show, the Sarang Team has previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in UAE in 2005.

