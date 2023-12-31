Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India, UAE's 1st joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' to kick off on Jan 2 in Rajasthan

    The inaugural edition of joint military exercise "Desert Cyclone 2024" will kick off on January 2, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

    India UAE 1st joint military exercise Desert Cyclone to kick off on Jan 2 in Rajasthan gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    The Armies of India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will commence their joint military exercise “Desert Cyclone” 2024 from January 2 in Rajasthan. Considered as a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between India and the UAE, the two-week-long exercise will focus on enhancing interoperability and honing best skills in Urban Operations. The exercise will conclude on January 15.

    “The Inaugural edition of Joint Military Exercise #DesertCyclone, between #India & #UAE, will be conducted from 02 Jan to 15 Jan 2024 in #Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability by learning & sharing best practices in Urban Operations,” the Indian Army said in a post on X.

    Also Read | Indian Navy enhances surveillance efforts in Arabian Sea after recent attacks on ships

    The military exercises with friendly foreign countries have led in constructive engagements in operational terms and also enhance the skills of armed forces in diverse areas of war-fighting.

    Earlier this year, the Navies of two countries had also conducted maritime exercise “Zayed Talwar” to enhance interoperability and synergy among themselves. 

    In the exercise, Indian Navy had deployed its two warships — INS Visakhapatnam, and INS Trikand, under the command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF).

    Also Read | 'Self-respect comes first...' Rahul Gandhi takes 'Bahubali' jibe at PM Modi, shares Vinesh Phogat's video

    It should be noted that New Delhi and Abu Dhabi established diplomatic relations in 1972 and UAE opened its Embassy in Delhi in 1972 whereas, India opened its Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1973.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy steps up security enhances surveillance efforts in Arabian Sea after recent attacks on merchant ships gcw

    Indian Navy enhances surveillance efforts in Arabian Sea after recent attacks on ships

    Indian Navy unveils new design of Admirals' epaulettes

    Indian Navy unveils new design of Admirals' epaulettes (WATCH)

    Indian Army to get new Quick Reaction Force Vehicles soon

    Indian Army to get new Quick Reaction Force Vehicles soon

    Coming soon: A new Indian agency to deal with maritime threats in Indian Ocean

    Coming soon: A new Indian agency to deal with maritime threats in Indian Ocean

    Will find attackers even from depth of seas: Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto AJR

    'Will find attackers even from depth of seas': Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto

    Recent Stories

    Indian Navy steps up security enhances surveillance efforts in Arabian Sea after recent attacks on merchant ships gcw

    Indian Navy enhances surveillance efforts in Arabian Sea after recent attacks on ships

    cricket Venkatesh Prasad's witty response to Aamir Sohail's iconic dismissal - 'Indira Nagar ka goonda moment' osf

    Venkatesh Prasad's witty response to Aamir Sohail's iconic dismissal - 'Indiranagar ka goonda moment'

    On New Years eve Rahul and Sonia Gandhi share recipe for their homemade orange marmalade WATCH gcw

    On New Year's eve, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi share recipe for their homemade orange marmalade (WATCH)

    Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral RKK

    Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral

    Tennis Rafael Nadal faces doubles defeat in Brisbane International comeback match osf

    Rafael Nadal faces doubles defeat in Brisbane International comeback match

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon