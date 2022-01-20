  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

    The system includes two variations for anti-ship and anti-land-attack tasks. According to the DRDO, BRAHMOS Weapon Systems has been inducted and operational with the Indian Navy and the Indian Army.

    India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India successfully tested a new variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha near Balasore on Thursday. According to the sources, the missile was outfitted with new technological breakthroughs that had been successfully tested. BrahMos is a universal long-range supersonic cruise missile system developed by the DRDO of India and the NPOM of Russia. It may take off from the land, the water, or the air. The system includes two variations for anti-ship and anti-land-attack tasks.

    According to the DRDO, BrahMos Weapon Systems has been inducted and operational with the Indian Navy and the Indian Army. The Indian Navy warship INS Vishakhapatnam conducted a successful test of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile earlier this month off the Western coast. The missile's sea-to-sea version was tested at maximum range, and it hit the target ship with pinpoint precision.

    "Today, the advanced sea-to-sea variant of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam. The missile exactly targeted the selected target ship," in a tweet, the DRDO stated.

    The multi-role, multi-platform supersonic missile system has proven its usefulness against sea, land, and air targets and has been deployed across all three branches of India's armed services. The system, introduced in 2001, has been successfully launched from Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft, several ships of the Indian Navy, and autonomous mobile launchers. It is one of the most adaptable weapon systems due to its precision and ability to interact with all three services. Furthermore, the progress and development of BrahMos are in line with the Government of India's Make in India mission.

    Also Read | BrahMos for Philippines: Why India's gains go much beyond $374.9 million

    Also Read | India successfully fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Vishakhapatnam

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service Mumbai police ADR

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service?

    Explosion on board INS Ranvir; 3 Navy personnel dead

    Explosion on board INS Ranvir; 3 Navy personnel dead

    Republic Day 2022 Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    Republic Day 2022: Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Favourable taxation to startups, bank loans for drivers, E-auto GST rate cut

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Favourable taxation for startups, bank loans for drivers, E-auto GST rate cut

    Delhi riots: In a first, court sentences 25-year-old Dinesh Yadav to 5 years' imprisonment-dnm

    Delhi riots: In a first, court sentences 25-year-old Dinesh Yadav to 5 years’ imprisonment

    UP Election 2022 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri seat-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri seat

    Football EPL 2021-22 Important Steven Bergwijn stoppage-time heroics against Leicester wins Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte's praise

    EPL 2021-22: 'Important' Bergwijn's stoppage-time heroics against Leicester wins Tottenham boss Conte's praise

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon
    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon