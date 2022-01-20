India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The system includes two variations for anti-ship and anti-land-attack tasks. According to the DRDO, BRAHMOS Weapon Systems has been inducted and operational with the Indian Navy and the Indian Army.

India successfully tested a new variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha near Balasore on Thursday. According to the sources, the missile was outfitted with new technological breakthroughs that had been successfully tested. BrahMos is a universal long-range supersonic cruise missile system developed by the DRDO of India and the NPOM of Russia. It may take off from the land, the water, or the air. The system includes two variations for anti-ship and anti-land-attack tasks.

According to the DRDO, BrahMos Weapon Systems has been inducted and operational with the Indian Navy and the Indian Army. The Indian Navy warship INS Vishakhapatnam conducted a successful test of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile earlier this month off the Western coast. The missile's sea-to-sea version was tested at maximum range, and it hit the target ship with pinpoint precision.

"Today, the advanced sea-to-sea variant of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam. The missile exactly targeted the selected target ship," in a tweet, the DRDO stated.

The multi-role, multi-platform supersonic missile system has proven its usefulness against sea, land, and air targets and has been deployed across all three branches of India's armed services. The system, introduced in 2001, has been successfully launched from Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft, several ships of the Indian Navy, and autonomous mobile launchers. It is one of the most adaptable weapon systems due to its precision and ability to interact with all three services. Furthermore, the progress and development of BrahMos are in line with the Government of India's Make in India mission.

