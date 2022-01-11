  • Facebook
    India successfully fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Vishakhapatnam

    The successful test-firing of the extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Visakhapatnam, the Navy's newest indigenously-built guided-missile destroyer, was hailed as a "twin triumph" by the Indian Navy. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    The Indian Navy ship INS Vishakhapatnam off the coast of Western India successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Tuesday. The missile's sea-to-sea variant was tested at maximum range, and it hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy, according to news agency ANI, citing sources. "Today, the advanced sea-to-sea variant of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam. The missile exactly struck the selected target ship," the DRDO later confirmed this in a tweet. The defence research organisation also released a photo of the deadly missile.

    The successful test-firing of the extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Visakhapatnam, the Navy's newest indigenously-built guided-missile destroyer, was hailed as a "twin triumph" by the Indian Navy. 
    "It confirms the precision of the ship's fighting system and armament complex, as well as recognises a new capability provided by the missile to the Navy and the nation. Augurs extremely nicely for #AatmaNirbharBharat and gives the Navy another boost. This is a momentous day, to be sure," the Navy announced this in a tweet.

    Also Read | Aircraft Carrier Vikrant sets off for third phase of sea trials

    The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested in anti-ship mode on a decommissioned Indian Navy warship in December 2020. The missile, a supersonic cruise missile developed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Russia's NPOM under the joint venture BrahMos, has been a vital deterrent in modern-day conflicts. The multi-role and multi-platform supersonic missile system has shown its worth against sea, land, and air targets and deployed in all three branches of India's armed forces.

    Also Read | Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
