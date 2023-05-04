Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India has lost 3 Advanced Light Helicopters in last 2 months

    The accident took place after 15 minutes of taking off. Sources in the defence establishment said all three personnel onboard have sustained injuries. The injured have been rushed to the Northern Command Hospital, Udhampur. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    Indian armed forces lost three Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv in the last two months, including Thursday's one in Jammu and Kashmir. An Indian Army chopper ALH Dhruv crashed in the Marwah area of Kishtwar on Thursday morning.

    The Army has set up a court of enquiry to ascertain the reason for the accident.

    As per the reports, the remains of the helicopter were found in the Marusudar River that flows through Marwah-Dachhan in the Kishtwar district, after being washed away following the crash.

    The choppers which crashed in March 2023, include from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Army.

    March 8

    During a routine sortie off Mumbai, Indian Navy’s ALH crashed close to the coast. Three personnel who were onboard had to make an emergency landing and were rescued by a naval patrol aircraft.

    The Indian Navy had said that the ALH experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height.

    March 26

    Indian Coast Guard’s ALH Dhruv Mk 3 chopper made a forced landing at Kochi in Kerala, during a training flight. Three personnel were onboard in which one got minor injuries. The forced landing was made when the pilots were testing the chopper.

    The ICG was working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet. The fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers was grounded after the March 8 Navy chopper accident off the coast of Mumbai.

    It should be noted that on March 16 Army Aviation’s Cheetah helicopter crashed while performing an operational sortie near Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila. The reason for the crash was due to loss of communication with air traffic control.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
