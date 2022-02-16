India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator, will report to NSA

The need for the establishment of the Maritime Security Advisory Board arose after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Former Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar has been appointed as the India's first National Maritime Security Coordinator.

The former Indian Navy officer, who superannuated last year, will report to NSA Ajit Doval. The post was created last year in November after the Cabinet Committee on Security's nod.

The need for the establishment of the Maritime Security Advisory Board arose after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Till last year, it was pending before the government.

India has coastline of around 7,516.6 km that includes the mainland, Lakshadweep Islands, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Who is Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar?

Here are some interesting details about Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar:

* He is an alumnus of Sainik School in Amaravathi Nagar and the National Defence Academy in Khadakvasla, Pune.

* He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and has attended the Army Higher Command Course at Mhow as well as the Expeditionary Operations Course at Quantico, Virginia, USA.

* The officer was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1982.

* He held various challenging Staff and Command assignments during his naval career spanning over three decades.

* He has served as the Navigating Officer of INS Beas, INS Nilgiri, INS Ranvir and INS Vikrant.

* He was Commanding Officer of INS Kulish and INS Ranvir, and Executive Officer onboard INS Brahmaputra.

* On shore, he was Staff officer (Ops/ND) at Indian Naval Work-up team, Defence Advisor at the High Commission of India in Singapore, Head of Training Team (Navy) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Western Naval Command.

* After being promoted to Flag rank, he has held the important assignments of Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), Chief of Staff (COS) of Southern Naval Command and Flag Officer Maharashtra and Gujarat (FOMAG).

* As Vice Admiralm he has been the Commandant of the National Defence Academy and the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.

Also Read: Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

Also Read: Amidst tussle over Ukraine issue, Russia, US navies to participate in Milan exercise