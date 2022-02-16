  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator, will report to NSA

    The need for the establishment of the Maritime Security Advisory Board arose after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. 

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator will report to NSA
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 9:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Former Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar has been appointed as the India's first National Maritime Security Coordinator.

    The former Indian Navy officer, who superannuated last year, will report to NSA Ajit Doval. The post was created last year in November after the Cabinet Committee on Security's nod.

    The need for the establishment of the Maritime Security Advisory Board arose after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Till last year, it was pending before the government. 

    India has coastline of around 7,516.6 km that includes the mainland, Lakshadweep Islands, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

    Who is Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar?

    Here are some interesting details about Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar:

    * He is an alumnus of Sainik School in Amaravathi Nagar and the National Defence Academy in Khadakvasla, Pune. 

    * He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and has attended the Army Higher Command Course at Mhow as well as the Expeditionary Operations Course at Quantico, Virginia, USA.

    * The officer was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1982.

    * He held various challenging Staff and Command assignments during his naval career spanning over three decades. 

    * He has served as the Navigating Officer of INS Beas, INS Nilgiri, INS Ranvir and INS Vikrant. 

    * He was Commanding Officer of INS Kulish and INS Ranvir, and Executive Officer onboard INS Brahmaputra. 

    * On shore, he was Staff officer (Ops/ND) at Indian Naval Work-up team, Defence Advisor at the High Commission of India in Singapore, Head of Training Team (Navy) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Western Naval Command. 

    * After being promoted to Flag rank, he has held the important assignments of Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), Chief of Staff (COS) of Southern Naval Command and Flag Officer Maharashtra and Gujarat (FOMAG). 

    * As Vice Admiralm he has been the Commandant of the National Defence Academy and the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.

    Also Read: Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Also Read: Amidst tussle over Ukraine issue, Russia, US navies to participate in Milan exercise

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 9:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022-dnm

    India’s homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022

    Indian Navy to host Presidential Fleet Review from Feb 26 in Visakhapatnam-dnm

    Amidst tussle over Ukraine issue, Russia, US navies to participate in Milan exercise

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Unveiled Veer new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Unveiled: A new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Instagram Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    Instagram, Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    Recent Stories

    ED arrests Guru Raghavendra bank president Ramakrishna, to be in custody till Feb 18-ycb

    ED arrests Guru Raghavendra bank president Ramakrishna, to be in custody till Feb 18

    Follow PM Modi, Justin Trudeau advised amid Canada protests-dnm

    Follow PM Modi, Justin Trudeau advised amid Canada protests

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Janhvi Kapoor looks 'flaming hot' in this black slip-on dress; see pics

    Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline-dnm

    Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Recent Videos

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon
    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon