Amidst tussle over Ukraine issue, Russia, US navies to participate in Milan exercise

The tussle between Russia and the US has been brewing since couple of months after the Moscow deployed over a lakh soldiers along the borders with Ukraine.

New Delhi: Amidst simmering tensions between Moscow and Washington-led NATO over Ukrainian issue, the Indian Navy which is holding a largest exercise in the Bay of Bengal will witness the participation of the navies of the US and Russia, scheduled to take place from February 26 in Visakhapatnam.

The tussle between Russia and the US has been brewing since couple of months after the Moscow deployed over a lakh soldiers along the borders with Ukraine.

Indian Navy has sent an invitation to more than 45 countries and 35 of them have confirmed about their participation in a week-long exercise.

The exercise would be held in two phases, including harbour phase and sea phase.

“This time all Quad nations —- Australia, Japan, India and the US will be participating with their warships and other naval platforms. The US has been invited for the first time,” a senior Indian Navy official said.

The exercise was scheduled to take place in 2020 but due to Covid-19 situation it was cancelled. Then 41 countries were invited and 30 had confirmed for their participation.

Prior to this, the Milan exercise was used to be held in Andaman and Nicobar. Its for the first time that the venue has been shifted to Visakhapatnam due to logistic issues, space crunch and larger sea routes.

Began in 1995, the Milan exercise is being held biennially.

The Indian Navy will also demonstrate its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) capabilities during a week-long exercise. The DSRV is meant to rescue submarines in distress.

Presidential Fleet Reviews

Indian Navy has so far conducted 11 Presidential Fleet Reviews. It is conducted once during the President of India’s tenure or once in five years. It is considered to be as important as Republic Day for Indian Navy.

It will be held on February 21.

India has also held two International Fleet Reviews in 2001 and 2016.

As many as 63 warships of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and the National Institute of Ocean technology and submarines and over 50 aircraft are expected to participate in this year’s PFR.

A total of 44 warships will be at anchorage and one of the ships will be made as the President’s yacht.