Days after Kishtwar incident, IAF and Indian Army grounds LCH fleet

New Delhi: The newly-inducted light combat helicopters (LCH) in the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been grounded after the latest accident of the advanced light helicopter Dhruv on May 4 in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Sources in both forces have confirmed that the flight operations of the indigenously-developed LCHs have been halted for now, adding that the aircraft have undergone checks and procedures.

A source in the Indian Air Force said no LCH is in operation. LCH is also a variant of ALH.

The Army and the Air Force are operating with five LCHs each. Both the forces had inducted the choppers last year. The IAF’s LCH squadron was raised at Jodhpur air force station in Rajasthan, while the Army’s one was in Assam’s Missamari.

The source also added that “the entire fleet of ALH has been grounded and clearance for some choppers have been given and are in operation now. It would take time to complete the process for the entire fleet.”

Taking a precautionary measure, according to sources in the plane maker, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), they have suggested reducing the flying hours to 150 hours from 300 hours. Earlier, it was 600 hours.

“In the next 3-4 months, we will remove the limit on flying hours and restore them to 600 hours.”

First time all choppers were grounded after an Indian Navy chopper ditched near the Mumbai coast on March 8 while it was carrying out a routine sortie over sea.

About 280 ALHs are being operated by three services and the Indian Coast Guard. The Indian Army has 110 ALHs, and the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy together operate around 40 of these choppers.