    No Indians left in Kyiv, 12000 nationals out of Ukraine: Govt

    To further intensify Operation Ganga, which was launched last week, the government has sent one Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 to Poland to bring back the stranded nationals. 

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 8:39 AM IST
    Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, India has managed to evacuate its more than 12,000 citizens from the war-torn country to the neighbouring nations, including Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. 

    Also Read: What makes Ukraine preferred destination for Indian students

    Informing the media persons, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that over the next three days 26 flights have been scheduled to evacuate those students who have crossed into neighbouring countries from Ukraine. 

    The foreign secretary stated that no Indians are left in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine and the Indian embassy would be shifted to Lviv, which is on the western part of the country. 

    A total of 2483 Indian nationals have been brought back home since Operation Ganga was launched on Friday. The carriers have carried out 11 sorties so far.  

    Talking about the Indian student who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Shringla said, "We will bring back Naveen's body. We are in touch with the authority in Ukraine."

    He also said that the evacuation of students from Kharkiv is the priority of the government. It must be noted that the second-largest city of Ukraine has turned into a war zone between two forces. 

    Ukrainian envoy to India has sought humanitarian assistance from India. Upon his request, New Delhi has dispatched the first plane of aid to the war-ravaged country via Poland on March 1. 

    The second plane carrying aid materials, including medicines, will be sent on March 2, the secretary added.

    Also Read: Who was Naveen SG, the 1st Indian victim of Russia-Ukraine war? 
     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 8:39 AM IST
