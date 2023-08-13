How Russia Ukraine war has impacted India’s ‘Zorawar’ tank project

The first prototype which was supposed to come mid-2023, has been delayed by over 6 months and expected to come by January next year. The 'Zorawar' has been designed to operate in varying terrain from high altitude areas, the marginal terrain, to the Island territories.

Fast evolving geopolitical scenario across the globe erupted after Russia’s military operation against Ukraine has affected Indian Army’s ambitious light tank “Project Zorawar” as India is facing challenges in procuring some of the critical components from foreign countries. The first prototype which was supposed to come mid-2023, has been delayed by over 6 months and expected to come by January next year.

Sources in the Defence Ministry said: “Because of supply chain disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there is an issue in receiving some of the critical components from three countries, including European Union nations.”

One of the sources said: “Indian armoured vehicles have dependencies on foreign supplies like ‘engine, electronic, and electrical components."

The need to have light tanks in the Indian Army’s armoured fleet felt in the wake of border standoff with Chinese at high altitude in eastern Ladakh. The changed nature of warfare, which is more technologies-driven, the Indian Army planned to induct an indigenously designed-and-developed light tank, which should not be more than 25 tonnes in weight.

The 'Zorawar' has been designed to operate in varying terrain from high altitude areas, the marginal terrain, to the Island territories.

“A lightweight agile platform with a high power to weight ratio with substantial firepower, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities is essential to provide the Indian Army the versatility to execute operations in varying terrain against diverse threat and equipment profile of the adversaries. An Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT) offering capability for multiple employment options along with niche technologies is therefore an operational imperative,” the sources said.

They further said Zorawar will have niche technologies to include Artificial Intelligence, Drone integration, Active Protection System, High Degree of Situational Awareness.

The Army wanted to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks in operational areas to gain tactical surprise over the adversary in a bid to force them on a back foot. The sources also stated that “these tanks were primarily designed to operate in plains and deserts and have limitations in high altitude Areas. They face a similar handicap when employed in marginal terrain of Rann of Kutch.

Currently, the Indian Army has the main battle tank Arjun of 60 tonnes, T-90 around 48 tonnes and T-70 around 45 tonnes. Zorawar will be 25 tonnes with a margin of 10 per cent.

