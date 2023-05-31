Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HISTORIC! MH 60R makes maiden landing onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant: WATCH

    In another milestone for the Indian Navy, MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landing on the indigenously designed and constructed aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. A major boost to the Indian Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare and Fleet Support capability.

    HISTORIC MH 60R makes maiden landing onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant WATCH AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 31, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    In another milestone for the Indian Navy, MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landing on the indigenously designed and constructed aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. A major boost to the Indian Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare and Fleet Support capability.

    About two weeks ago, the MH-60R "Romeo" helicopter had carried out maiden landings on the indigenously designed and constructed destroyer, INS Kolkata.

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side's plea against right to worship by Hindu women

    Once inducted into the force, it will further enhance the navy's combat capability to counter underwater threats. It will also monitor naval activities, conduct surveillance operations and anti-submarine warfare capability.

    Known for its exceptional anti-submarine warfare, anti-shipping, surveillance, and search and rescue capabilities, the Romeo chopper will be the mainstay of the navy's anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare and airborne early-warning capabilities in the years to come.

    In 2019, India inked contract to acquire 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the United States worth USD 2.6 billion. 

    The twin-engine choppers are being equipped with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes, and advanced precision weapons.

    Rajasthan: Man who killed elderly woman in Pali and nibbled on her flesh, dies in hospital; check details

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DGCA simplifies process of procuring heliport license check details AJR

    ​​​​​​​DGCA simplifies process of procuring heliport license; check details

    Special From the IAF Vault: The story of IAF's first flying instructor

    From the IAF Vault: The story of IAF's first flying instructor

    Exclusive 100 junior tri-service officers to be cross-posted in step towards Integrated Theatre Command

    Exclusive! 100 junior tri-service officers to be cross-posted in step towards Integrated Theatre Command

    Last phase of forging 'Soul of Steel' underway at Niti Pass near China border

    Last phase of forging 'Soul of Steel' underway at Niti Pass near China border

    CBI files corruption case against Rolls Royce India, top executives; check details AJR

    CBI files corruption case against Rolls Royce India, top executives; check details

    Recent Stories

    GDP grew 6.1 percent in January-March 2023; estimated at 7.2% for 2022-23

    BREAKING: GDP grew 6.1 percent in January-March 2023; annual growth at 7.2% for 2022-23

    PM Modi launches 'Maha Jansampark' campaign in Rajasthan's Ajmer, addresses rally; check details AJR

    PM Modi launches 'Maha Jansampark' campaign in Rajasthan's Ajmer, addresses rally; check details

    Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan; calls wrestlers his 'children' watch snt

    Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says Brij Bhushan; calls wrestlers his 'children' (WATCH)

    Channi nephew demanded money from IPL team punjab kings player Jass Inder Singh alleges Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann snt

    Channi's nephew demanded money from IPL team PBKS' player, alleges Punjab CM Mann (WATCH)

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side's plea against right to worship by Hindu women AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side's plea against right to worship by Hindu women

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon