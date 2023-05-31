HISTORIC! MH 60R makes maiden landing onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant: WATCH

In another milestone for the Indian Navy, MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landing on the indigenously designed and constructed aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. A major boost to the Indian Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare and Fleet Support capability.

About two weeks ago, the MH-60R "Romeo" helicopter had carried out maiden landings on the indigenously designed and constructed destroyer, INS Kolkata.

Once inducted into the force, it will further enhance the navy's combat capability to counter underwater threats. It will also monitor naval activities, conduct surveillance operations and anti-submarine warfare capability.

Known for its exceptional anti-submarine warfare, anti-shipping, surveillance, and search and rescue capabilities, the Romeo chopper will be the mainstay of the navy's anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare and airborne early-warning capabilities in the years to come.

In 2019, India inked contract to acquire 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the United States worth USD 2.6 billion.

The twin-engine choppers are being equipped with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes, and advanced precision weapons.

