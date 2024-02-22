Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    This 14-day joint military exercise aims to deepen bilateral military cooperation by enhancing interoperability in planning and execution of joint tactical-level operations in a Semi-Urban Environment under the United Nations mandate.

    With an objective to further deepen the bilateral military cooperation, the armies of India and Japan will begin their fifth edition of Exercise Dharma Guardian on February 25 at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The 14-day joint military will witness the sharing of experiences gained during operations in order to enhance interoperability in planning and execution.

    “The exercise aims to enhance interoperability by sharing best practices in joint tactical-level operations in Semi-Urban Environment, under the United Nations mandate,” an official said.

    The previous edition was conducted at Camp Imazu in Shiga province, Japan. The wargame will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness and the sharing of drills at the tactical level. 

    During the exercise, the troops will engage in a variety of missions ranging from joint planning to joint tactical drills, and the basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids.

    The first edition of the exercise was held in the town of Vairengte in northern Mizoram where India’s Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School is based. At this school, India regularly hosts visiting units from a range of countries.

    The exercise would mark a significant step in the continuing expansion of the military-to-military relationship between New Delhi and Tokyo. Since the declaration of a joint security partnership in 2008, the two sides have enhanced their arrangements and consider themselves important strategic partners for each other. Besides, the navies and air forces of both countries also conduct bilateral exercises codenamed “Japan-India Maritime Exercise” (JIMEX) and “Veer Guardian”, respectively. The two naval forces of both countries also participated in the Malabar exercise.

