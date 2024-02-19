When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

In a stunning display of military prowess, the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased its latest arsenal during the Vayu Shakti 2024 exercise at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. Among the highlights were the debut appearances of France-origin Rafale fighter aircraft, the indigenous light combat helicopter Prachand, and US-made Apache assault chopper and Chinook.

The exercise, held on Saturday, showcased the IAF's offensive capabilities with thunderous explosions and applause reverberating through the city of Jaisalmer, situated close to the Pakistan border. Frontline fighter aircraft, including Rafale, LCA Tejas, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000, and Jaguar, were deployed to demonstrate precision attacks on simulated enemy targets both on the ground and in the air.

Sonic Boom created by Rafale fighter aircraft during Vayu Shakti 2024 exercise

The triennial event commenced with a patriotic display, as three Chetak helicopters trooped the National Flag and the Air Force ensign, accompanied by the National Anthem playing in the background. The Rafale aircraft then created a "Sonic Boom," followed by British-origin Jaguar aircraft capturing reconnaissance images of the area.

The theme of this year's exercise, 'Lightning Strike from the Sky,' saw more than 120 aircraft engaging in offensive capabilities, both by day and night. The attacks were executed with deadly precision, employing a variety of precision-guided munitions, conventional bombs, and rockets. The versatility of the aircraft was showcased as the LCA Tejas demonstrated its swing-role capability by engaging aerial and ground targets with precision-guided missiles and bombs. Additionally, the IAF displayed a long-range unmanned drone, which destroyed a simulated enemy radar site with pinpoint accuracy.

Joint operations with the Indian Army included weaponized versions of the Advanced Light Helicopters Mk-IV devastating simulated enemy targets using rockets and swivel guns. Furthermore, IAF Chinook helicopters demonstrated rapid deployment by airlifting the Indian Army's M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers, enabling prompt destruction of simulated enemy targets on the ground.

In a remarkable display of firepower, about 50 tonnes of ordnance were dropped in just two hours over an area spanning two square kilometres during the exercise.