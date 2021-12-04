  • Facebook
    AK-203 rifles for Indian Army to be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

    The AK-203 deal is expected to provide a significant thrust to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. 

    AK 203 rifles for Indian Army to be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
    The government has given the go-ahead for the project to manufacture over five lakh Assault Kalashnikov-203 assault rifles at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The AK-203 deal is expected to provide a significant thrust to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The deal for the 7.62 X 39mm calibre rifles reflects a significant shift in India's endeavour to switch from defence acquisition to Make in India. 

    The AK-203 rifles will replace the INSAS rifles that were inducted over three decades ago. The AK-203 Assault Rifles, with an effective range of 300 meters, are lightweight, robust and easy to use modern assault rifles with proven technology. The induction of the AK-203 will boost the Indian Army's combat potential and meet its operational challenges. The new rifles will further catalyst the Indian Army's effectiveness in counter-terrorism operations.

    The decision to go for the AK-203 was taken ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India on December 5 to participate in a bilateral summit. The two countries are also scheduled to hold their first-ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi. 

    Sources in the defence establishment confirmed that the DAC had approved manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Army under the 'Make in India' initiative. The Rs 5000 crore deal has been pending since 2018.

    The project, which will be done in partnership with Russia and showcases the collaboration between the two countries in the defence sector, will provide business opportunities to various Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and other defence industries to supply raw materials and components. The decision will also generate new employment opportunities. 

    The project marks a significant stride towards making Uttar Pradesh a key contributor in India's ascendant defence manufacturing prowess, sources said. Sources further noted that the deal will be implemented through a joint venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd, which will comprise Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov of Russia and the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (now known as the Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and the Munitions India Limited ) of India.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 12:23 PM IST
