Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH)

    The Indian Navy warship INS Mormugao reached the scene to investigate the details of the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto. The vessel sustained damage, but fortunately, all crew members are reported to be safe.

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    On Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram escorted the merchant ship MV Chem Pluto, which fell victim to a drone attack on Saturday in the Arabian Sea. The vessel, en route to Mumbai, is anticipated to reach its destination by December 25. The attack occurred off the Gujarat coast, causing the distressed MV Chem Pluto to catch fire. In the aftermath, the ship's automatic identification system, utilized for vessel tracking, was deactivated. Promptly responding to the incident, the Indian Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft established communication with the vessel following the drone attack.

    Also read: Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

    The vessel, which had departed from the UAE on December 19, was en route to New Mangalore port with an expected arrival date of December 25. The attack occurred on Saturday, leading to a prompt response from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Navy warship INS Mormugao reached the scene to investigate the details of the attack. The vessel sustained damage, but fortunately, all crew members are reported to be safe.

    Authorities have launched an investigation into the origin of the drone attack, seeking to determine whether it was launched from a long range or from a nearby vessel. The Indian Navy is closely examining vessels operating in the vicinity of the attack site to gather more information.

    According to a Pentagon spokesperson, the attack on MV Chem Pluto was carried out by an Iranian drone. The vessel, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker, was struck approximately 200 nautical miles from the coast of India. This incident marks the seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021, as reported by the Pentagon.

    Also read: Indian Navy to host largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan in February 2024

    Upon receiving information about the fire onboard MV Chem Pluto, the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai quickly responded. Real-time communication with the vessel's agent confirmed no loss of life, and all necessary assistance was assured. The crew successfully extinguished the fire, and the vessel is now making its way to Mumbai after assessing and repairing its power generation systems.

    This incident adds to the regional tensions, echoing the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. The growing frequency of such incidents underscores the need for heightened maritime security and international cooperation to address threats to commercial shipping.

    The drone attack on MV Chem Pluto highlights the vulnerability of maritime trade routes and the importance of swift and coordinated responses from naval and coast guard forces. As investigations unfold, ensuring the safety of seafarers and securing vital trade routes will remain paramount for regional and international authorities.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; check details AJR

    Terrorists ambush two Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch; 4 soldiers killed

    Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

    Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

    Indian Navy to host largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan in February 2024

    Indian Navy to host largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan in February 2024

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    Tamil Nadu Floods: Armed Forces power rescue and relief efforts (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu Floods: Armed Forces power rescue and relief efforts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football Roma capitalised on a costly mistake to humiliate Napoli, emerging victorious with a 2-0 scoreline osf

    Roma capitalised on a costly mistake to humiliate Napoli, emerging victorious with a 2-0 scoreline

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Less than 500 out of 20388 complaints resolved in Wayanad anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Less than 500 out of 20388 complaints resolved in Wayanad

    OnePlus 12 India launch soon Here is how much it may cost here gcw

    OnePlus 12 India launch soon: Here's how much it may cost here

    Explained Why did the Sports Ministry suspend newly-elected WFI till further notice snt

    Explained: Why did the Sports Ministry suspend newly-elected WFI till further notice

    Christmas 2023: 7 foods that can be used to decorate X-mas trees ATG

    Christmas 2023: 7 foods that can be used to decorate X-mas trees

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon