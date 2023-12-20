Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

Four vessels will replace ageing Offshore Patrol Vessels, while two will augment the ICG fleet. Equipped with multipurpose drones, AI capability, and other advanced features, these 115m OPVs aim to enhance surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue, and maritime pollution response capabilities

The defence ministry and Mumbai-based Defence Public Sector Undertaking Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) inked a deal for six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVS) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), worth Rs 1615 crore. The contract was signed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. Out of the six vessels being procured, four would replace the existing ageing Offshore Patrol Vessels and the other two would augment the Indian Coast Guard fleet.

The ministry said that the procurement of these platforms would boost the ICG's capability and reinforce the increased focus of the Government towards Maritime Security. “These modern and high-tech Ships will play a critical role in enhancing surveillance, Law enforcement, Search and Rescue, Maritime Pollution Response, and other important capabilities including humanitarian assistance by the ICG,” it said.

The 115m OPVS would be fitted with multipurpose drones, AI capability, and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy among others to enable greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new age multidimensional challenges. According to the contract, these vessels will be delivered in a total period of 66 months.

The ministry further stated that the contract achieves the objectives of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ to boost the nation's indigenous shipbuilding capability, bolstering maritime economic activities and fostering the growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME sector. "The project will also generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country."

