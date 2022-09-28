Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first woman prime minister

Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy’s first woman prime minister and will head the country’s first far right-led government since World War II. Here is everything you need to know about her.

The Brothers of Italy campaigned in coalition with two allies, the League party and centre-right Forza Italia party, which gained some 8.7 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively. The next Italian government will face a series of overlapping crises as the energy shortages triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuel rampant inflation and undermine growth. Her main contender, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) led by Enrico Letta got 19 per cent of the votes and conceded defeat.

Giorgia Meloni was brought up by a single mother after her father abandoned them after her birth. At 15, she joined a local youth section of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), created by supporters of the disgraced fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. The MSI joined the National Alliance (AN) in the middle of the 1990s and then amalgamated with a mainstream conservative organisation founded by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. In 2012, Meloni and other members of the AN left the group and co-founded Brothers of Italy, named after the opening lines of the national anthem.