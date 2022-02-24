Russia-Ukraine war: 'Putin may stop before Dnieper river'

Experts in India say that it would be premature to jump to a conclusion that Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That's because Putin's statement was limited to the Donbas region, where the rebels had sought Russian military help against Ukrainian forces.

Russia on Thursday launched a military operation in eastern Ukraine after the newly-recognized Republics -- Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine by Russia sought military assistance from Vladimir Putin's administration. The military operation in the Donbas region was launched even as the United Nations Security Council was in a huddle to discuss the Ukraine issue. The meeting was scheduled twice in a week time. Russian president, in his declaration of war, warned other countries not to interfere in his affairs in eastern Ukraine. He threatened those nations opposing Russia with consequences "greater than any they have faced in history".

Meanwhile, the global community, especially the West and the United States, have accused the Russian president of launching unprovoked attack on Ukrainian territory. Decoding his statement, experts in India say that it would be premature to jump to a conclusion that Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That's because Putin's statement was limited to the Donbas region, where the rebels had sought Russian military help against Ukrainian forces. According to Dr Swaran Singh, Professor of Diplomacy and Disarmament at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, "The war at this stage is confined to Donbas region wherein Putin has formally announced his operation. "First of all, it is dangerous to hazard a guess that Putin has launched a full-scale war on Ukraine. He made a speech to clear that what he was actually doing. He authorised the military operation in Donbas region. That is what he said so there should be no confusion."