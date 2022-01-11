  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Genetically-modified pig saves heart patient; offers hope for millions more

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A 57-year-old, who suffered from terminal heart disease, received a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart and is doing well three days later. 

    Genetically modified pig saves Maryland heart patient; offers ray of light for millions

    Image: David Bennett, recipient of the genetically-modified pig's heart

    David Bennett, a resident of Maryland in the United States has become the first person in the world to get a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig. The 57-year-old, who suffered from terminal heart disease, received a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart and is doing well three days later. 

    The first of its kind transplant was the sole hope for Bennett who had been deemed ineligible for a traditional transplant. The landmark surgery, conducted by the University of Maryland School of Medicine faculty at the University of Maryland Medical Center, has given a ray of hope for those who have to wait for months to avail a transplant. 

    Genetically modified pig saves Maryland heart patient; offers ray of light for millions

    Image: The team that performed the first-of-its kind transplant

    The surgery also demonstrated that a genetically-modified animal heart can function as a human heart without immediate rejection by the body. Bennett will be monitored over the next days and weeks to determine whether the transplant provides lifesaving benefits. To recall, the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the surgery on New Year's Eve through its expanded access (compassionate use) provision. The compassionate use authorisation is granted when an experimental medical product may be deemed as the last ray of hope for a patient. In Benett's case, it was a genetically-modified pig’s heart.

    Genetically modified pig saves Maryland heart patient; offers ray of light for millions

    Image: David Bennett's heart transplant surgery in progress at the University of Maryland Medical Center

    To make the heart suitable for transplant, 10 unique gene edits were made in the donor pig. Doctors removed three genes responsible for rapid antibody-mediated rejection of pig organs by humans in the donor pig. At the same time, six human genes that enabled immune acceptance of the pig heart were inserted into the genome. Besides, an additional gene in the pig was knocked out to prevent excessive growth of the pig heart tissue.

    Speaking ahead of his surgery, Bennett said that for him it was either a do or die situation. Calling the transplant a shot in the dark, he said that the procedure was his last choice. Bennett, bedridden for the past few months, said he was looking forward to getting out of bed post-recovery. Bennett had been admitted to the hospital over six weeks ago with life-threatening arrhythmia. He had been connected to a heart-lung bypass machine -- extracorporeal membrane oxygenation -- to remain alive.

     

    Genetically modified pig saves Maryland heart patient; offers ray of light for millions

    Image: David Bennett's heart transplant surgery in progress at the University of Maryland Medical Center

    For five long years, the research team perfected the surgical technique for transplantation of pig hearts into non-human primates. Programme Director Dr Muhammad M Mohiuddin, whose xenotransplant research experience spans over 30 years, had authored in peer-reviewed research that genetically-modified pig's hearts can function when placed in the abdomen for as long as three years. Success relied on the genetic modifications made to the experimental donor pig UHeart and anti-rejection drugs, including some experimental compounds

    Ahead of the transplant surgery, the surgical team, led by Dr Griffith and Dr Mohiuddin, removed the pig's heart and placed it in the XVIVO Heart Box to preserve it until surgery. The surgeons also used a new drug -- experimental compound made by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals -- along with conventional anti-rejection drugs that were intended to suppress the immune system and stop the body from rejecting the foreign organ. 

    Genetically modified pig saves Maryland heart patient; offers ray of light for millions

    Image: David Bennett's heart transplant surgery in progress at the University of Maryland Medical Center

    Dr Bartley P Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart, said that the breakthrough surgery had brought the world one step closer to resolving the organ shortage arising due to the lack of donor human hearts to meet the long list of potential recipients. According to data, in the United States alone, about 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before getting one.

    While asserting that they were proceeding cautiously with regard to the animal organ transplant, Dr Griffith said they were optimistic that this first-of-its-kind surgery would provide an important new option for patients in the future.

    Also Read: Beware! ‘Smoking biggest factor among young heart patients’, say doctors

    Also Read: Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases? Details inside

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not local unrest, trained Islamic terrorists stormed Kazakhstan: President Tokayev

    Not local unrest, trained Islamic terrorists stormed Kazakhstan: President Tokayev

    Imran Khan ignores state of minorities in Pakistan, tries to provoke Indian Muslims

    Imran Khan ignores state of minorities in Pakistan, tries to provoke Indian Muslims

    Explainer Why is Kazakhstan on the boil: All you need to know

    Why is Kazakhstan on the boil: All you need to know

    Myanmar Suu Kyi convicted on three charges, jailed for four years: Source - ADT

    Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for four more years

    China announces its space station will be ready this year plans 40 plus launches in 2022 gcw

    China announces its space station will be ready this year, plans 40-plus launches in 2022

    Recent Stories

    Rolls Royce car sales hits record in 2021 highest in 117 year history gcw

    Rolls-Royce car sales hits record in 2021, highest in 117-year history

    tennis Australian Open 2022 ATP breaks silence over Novak Djokovic visa row calls it damaging on all fronts

    Australian Open 2022: ATP breaks silence over Novak Djokovic's visa row; calls it damaging on all fronts

    Listen up BTS boys! India's crush Rashmika Mandanna has something to tell you; read this RCB

    Listen up BTS boys! India's crush Rashmika Mandanna has something to tell you; read this

    India records 168063 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 10 dot 64 per cent gcw

    India records 1,68,063 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 10.64%

    Goa Election 2022 Congress dismisses reports about alliance with TMC calls it baseless untrue gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Congress dismisses reports about alliance with TMC, calls it 'baseless, untrue'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon