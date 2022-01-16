  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia

    First Published Jan 16, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia after losing his visa appeal. He will no longer participate in the Australian Open 2022. He also faces a three-year ban from entering the country.

    Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia-ayh

    In a shocking twist of events, Novak Djokovic of Serbia has lost his appeal against his visa cancellation in Australia. On Sunday, the Federal Court of Australia gave its final verdict, which means that he will be deported from the country. On the other hand, he also faces a three-year ban from entering the country.

    Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia-ayh

    Djokovic’s lawyers made the challenge to the court that his visa was cancelled in a bid to avoid civil unrest in Australia. Also, the lawyers termed the claims of the Serbian being the “talisman of anti-vaccination sentiment” as baseless. Furthermore, Chief Justice James Allsop stated that the costs would be played by the world number one after the court rejected his application, reports The Guardian.

    ALSO READ: Is Novak Djokovic being mistreated in Australia? Serbian President comments

    Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia-ayh

    The Federal Court dismissed Djokovic’s appeal and upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel the Serbian’s visa for the second time. His visa was revoked for the first time on January 5 after he failed to prove his COVID vaccine exemption. He was detained by the Australian Border Force (ABF), while he appealed the decision to the Federal Court, as the court scrapped the initial decision to deport him.

    Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia-ayh

    Later, Djokovic admitted giving wrong declarations about his previous travel schedules and termed it a human error. A couple of days later, Hawke cancelled his visa again, while this time, the court decided against ruling the decision in the Serbian’s favour. Thus, the world number one’s chances of defending chis crown at the Australian Open (AO) 2022 are all over.

    ALSO READ: Revealed! 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled for second time

    Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia-ayh

    The AO organisers, Tennis Australia (TA), and the Victorian Government are adamant about not allowing unvaccinated players to participate in the year’s opening Grand Slam. As a result, it technically brings Djokovic’s tennis career to an end in Australia. Moreover, he will have to wait to earn his record-breaking 21st Slam title.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India kicks off in style to tame South Africa by 45 runs, netizens express delight-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India kicks off in style to tame South Africa by 45 runs, netizens express delight

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Centurion Travis Head to lacklustre England - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Centurion Head to lacklustre England - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes-ayh

    Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes

    After 7 years Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

    After 7 years, Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

    Indian Army Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal - Sportspersons pour in wishes on the patriotic day-ayh

    Army Day 2022: From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal - Sportspersons salute spirit of Indian Army

    Recent Stories

    India completes 1 year of vaccine drive: Great strength to fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi-dnm

    India completes 1 year of vaccine drive: Great strength to fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India kicks off in style to tame South Africa by 45 runs, netizens express delight-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India kicks off in style to tame South Africa by 45 runs, netizens express delight

    Delhi air quality improves narrowly, shows AQI at 301; remains in very poor category - ADT

    Delhi air quality improves narrowly, shows AQI at 301; remains in very poor category

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's fate lies in Federal Court's hands following Sunday's adjournment-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's fate lies in Federal Court's hands following Sunday's adjournment

    Texas synagogue attack: Hostages freed after long standoff, gunman who sought Pak terrorist's release dead-dnm

    Texas synagogue attack: Hostages freed after long standoff, gunman who sought Pak terrorist’s release dead

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon