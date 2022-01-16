Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia

Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia after losing his visa appeal. He will no longer participate in the Australian Open 2022. He also faces a three-year ban from entering the country.

In a shocking twist of events, Novak Djokovic of Serbia has lost his appeal against his visa cancellation in Australia. On Sunday, the Federal Court of Australia gave its final verdict, which means that he will be deported from the country. On the other hand, he also faces a three-year ban from entering the country.

Djokovic’s lawyers made the challenge to the court that his visa was cancelled in a bid to avoid civil unrest in Australia. Also, the lawyers termed the claims of the Serbian being the “talisman of anti-vaccination sentiment” as baseless. Furthermore, Chief Justice James Allsop stated that the costs would be played by the world number one after the court rejected his application, reports The Guardian. ALSO READ: Is Novak Djokovic being mistreated in Australia? Serbian President comments

The Federal Court dismissed Djokovic’s appeal and upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel the Serbian’s visa for the second time. His visa was revoked for the first time on January 5 after he failed to prove his COVID vaccine exemption. He was detained by the Australian Border Force (ABF), while he appealed the decision to the Federal Court, as the court scrapped the initial decision to deport him.

Later, Djokovic admitted giving wrong declarations about his previous travel schedules and termed it a human error. A couple of days later, Hawke cancelled his visa again, while this time, the court decided against ruling the decision in the Serbian’s favour. Thus, the world number one’s chances of defending chis crown at the Australian Open (AO) 2022 are all over. ALSO READ: Revealed! 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled for second time