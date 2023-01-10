Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh to Manpreet Singh - 5 Indian players to watch out for

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India will be desperate to lay its hands on the coveted championship, having won it the only time in 1975. Thus, we look at five players who can play a critical role in making that happen.

    Image credit: PTI

    India is preparing for the most extensive hockey action, as the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup will happen in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela from Friday. The hosts would fancy their chances to lay their hands on the coveted championship, thanks to the home advantage and crowd support. However, they would need more than just those, as a clinical performance from the players would be of utmost importance in winning the title that the Men in Blue have only won once, back in 1975. On the same note, we look at the five prominent players to watch out for during the competition, who can play an enormous role in India's success.

    Image credit: Getty

    Harmanpreet Singh
    He has become India's drag-flick specialist, thus being considered a top lad in the team. Besides his assertive flicks, he is also known for his sound defensive techniques, which have earned him laurels with the side, notably the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter

    Image credit: Getty

    Vivek Sagar Prasad
    He is the second youngest player to have played for India at 17 years, ten months, and 22 days. Since then, he has played 90 games for the side. While he missed the recent FIH Hockey Pro League and the tour of Australia due to an ankle injury, he will be back for the event, as his creative playmaking abilities would be vital for the side.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Akashdeep Singh
    He is considered one of India's most fierce attacking midfielders, and he recently hammered his hat-trick versus Australia. As he prepares to play his third HWC, he will be crucial in the side's attacking department alongside Manpreet Singh. Akashdeep has 85 goals for the Men in Blue in over 200 contests.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023: 'All players are very experienced' - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence

    Image credit: Getty

    Manpreet Singh
    He was the man who led India to the Olympic bronze glory in Tokyo and the silver medal during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. The Arjuna Awardee is considered a vital cog in India's mainstay. Being one of the most capped veterans in the side, he is an all-round player whose experience would undoubtedly come in handy in this tournament.

    Image credit: Getty

    PR Sreejesh
    As for the Indian goalkeeper, the legendary veteran Sreejesh cannot be ruled out at any cost. Although his recent unstable performance in the Men's Pro League drew some criticisms, he was back to his best in Australia. He is known to be at his best during top matches and tournaments and would form a vital cog for the team along with Krishan Pathak. With both expected to play in a couple of quarters each, they are being backed to fare well.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    ind vs sl 2022-23 guwahati odi why KL Rahul Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan dropped snt

    'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: KL Rahul, Umran Malik retained in India playing XI as Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

    football Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend snt

    Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton - Venkatesh Prasad on Ishan Kishan axe-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton' - Prasad on Kishan's axe

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Here is why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone gcw

    Here's why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track vma

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track

    ind vs sl 2022-23 guwahati odi why KL Rahul Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan dropped snt

    'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    Amid Governor-MK Stalin standoff, #GetOutRavi posters surface in Chennai; check details AJR

    Amid Governor-MK Stalin standoff, #GetOutRavi posters surface in Chennai; check details

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray vacancy round allotment result to be announced today January 10; check details - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray vacancy round allotment result to be announced today; check details

    Recent Videos

    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon