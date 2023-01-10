Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh to Manpreet Singh - 5 Indian players to watch out for

Hockey World Cup 2023: India will be desperate to lay its hands on the coveted championship, having won it the only time in 1975. Thus, we look at five players who can play a critical role in making that happen.

Image credit: PTI

India is preparing for the most extensive hockey action, as the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup will happen in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela from Friday. The hosts would fancy their chances to lay their hands on the coveted championship, thanks to the home advantage and crowd support. However, they would need more than just those, as a clinical performance from the players would be of utmost importance in winning the title that the Men in Blue have only won once, back in 1975. On the same note, we look at the five prominent players to watch out for during the competition, who can play an enormous role in India's success.

Image credit: Getty

Harmanpreet Singh

He has become India's drag-flick specialist, thus being considered a top lad in the team. Besides his assertive flicks, he is also known for his sound defensive techniques, which have earned him laurels with the side, notably the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal. ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter

Image credit: Getty

Vivek Sagar Prasad

He is the second youngest player to have played for India at 17 years, ten months, and 22 days. Since then, he has played 90 games for the side. While he missed the recent FIH Hockey Pro League and the tour of Australia due to an ankle injury, he will be back for the event, as his creative playmaking abilities would be vital for the side.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Akashdeep Singh

He is considered one of India's most fierce attacking midfielders, and he recently hammered his hat-trick versus Australia. As he prepares to play his third HWC, he will be crucial in the side's attacking department alongside Manpreet Singh. Akashdeep has 85 goals for the Men in Blue in over 200 contests. ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023: 'All players are very experienced' - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence

Image credit: Getty

Manpreet Singh

He was the man who led India to the Olympic bronze glory in Tokyo and the silver medal during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. The Arjuna Awardee is considered a vital cog in India's mainstay. Being one of the most capped veterans in the side, he is an all-round player whose experience would undoubtedly come in handy in this tournament.

Image credit: Getty