Qatar World Cup 2022: From Weah's goal to Bale bullet - 5 key highlights from USA vs Wales thrilling draw

The Group B encounter between USA and Wales in the ongoing Qatar World Cup 2022 ended in a 1-1 thrilling draw, thanks to goals from Timothy Weah and Gareth Bale, respectively. Here's a look at 5 key highlights from the high-octane clash at Doha's Al Rayyan stadium:

Double chance for USA In the 10th minute of the USA vs Wales clash, Timothy Weah ran onto a long pass from Sergino Dest and hooked a cross headed towards his own goal by Joe Rodon. Wayne Hennessey, who had almost no time to react, was struck by the ball, which rebounded to safety - but for seconds. Josh Sargent flashed a close-range header just wide of the near post after the USA reclaimed control. Also read: War of words erupts after US journalist Grant Wahl 'detained' at Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium over LGBTQ shirt

Timothy Weah's opening goal for USA Timothy Weah, son of the legendary George, scored a sensational goal for the USA in the 36th minute of the game. Chelsea star Christian Pulisic created the goal after a brilliant run from the halfway point. Wales was in peril as soon as he sprinted past Rodon, who had taken an unnecessary risk.

Pulisic injury scare Although Pulisic has been a major letdown for Chelsea over the past two years, he was the best player on the field tonight because of his skill, directness, and threat. However, the American star gave fans a minor shock when he fell holding his ankle. Immediate treatment was called for, and he was back on his feet in a matter of minutes. Also read: Peter Drury, finally! Fans elated to hear iconic commentator during Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 tie

Matt Turner's sensational save In the 64th minute of the USA vs Wales clash, Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner pulled a sensational save to block a possible header from Ben Davies. Wilson curled a corner to the near post in the next minute of play, but Moore missed a golden opportunity.

