Messi, Di Maria and Dybala cherish Argentina's win over Italy in Finalissima

Lionel Messi stole the show as Argentina powered to a 3-0 win against Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday.

Legendary striker Lionel Messi was the highlight of Wednesday night when Copa America holders Argentina registered a 3-0 triumph over European champions Italy in the Finalissima at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Also read: Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona, says Italy's Lorenzo Insigne

Argentina raced into a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria. Paulo Dybala capped his country's emphatic win.

However, Lionel Messi, who had a disappointing first season with Paris Saint-Germain, appeared to be back to his imperious best as he took the spotlight. The 34-year-old's eye-catching display featured two assists and was worthy of his rare appearance at one of football's great cathedrals.

Following his team's win against Italy, the Argentine superstar said, "Today was a nice test because Italy is a great team. We knew it was going to be a nice game and a nice setting in which to be champions. It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful."

Taking to Instagram, Messi added, "Incredible atmosphere at Wembley and a great match from everyone to win the FINALISSIMA 2022!!!"

This win will hand Argentina a much-needed boost ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 in November, as Messi and Co. will hope to extend the golden afterglow from the victory over Brazil that ended their 28-year wait to win the Copa America in 2021.

If Messi can play at this level in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni's side will be a force to be reckoned with as they chase a first World Cup title since 1986.

"Everything changed after Copa America. Now we are enjoying ourselves, and things are happening much more easily. We are excited but must keep our feet on the ground," Di Maria said.

"How nice to shout champion again with this shirt. How proud of this team. What great happiness for this group. LET'S GO ARGENTINA," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, former Juventus star Dybala too took to Instagram to celebrate Argentina's win over the European champions. "Unique happiness," he wrote along with photographs of himself celebrating this victory. Also read: Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans

