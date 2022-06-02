Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi, Di Maria and Dybala cherish Argentina's win over Italy in Finalissima

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    Lionel Messi stole the show as Argentina powered to a 3-0 win against Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday.

    Image Credit: Lionel Messi Instagram

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi was the highlight of Wednesday night when Copa America holders Argentina registered a 3-0 triumph over European champions Italy in the Finalissima at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

    Also read: Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona, says Italy's Lorenzo Insigne

    Image Credit: Di Maria Instagram

    Argentina raced into a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria. Paulo Dybala capped his country's emphatic win. 

    Image Credit: Lionel Messi Instagram

    However, Lionel Messi, who had a disappointing first season with Paris Saint-Germain, appeared to be back to his imperious best as he took the spotlight. The 34-year-old's eye-catching display featured two assists and was worthy of his rare appearance at one of football's great cathedrals.

    Image Credit: Lionel Messi Instagram

    Following his team's win against Italy, the Argentine superstar said, "Today was a nice test because Italy is a great team. We knew it was going to be a nice game and a nice setting in which to be champions. It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful."

    Image Credit: Lionel Messi Instagram

    Taking to Instagram, Messi added, "Incredible atmosphere at Wembley and a great match from everyone to win the FINALISSIMA 2022!!!"

    Image Credit: Di Maria Instagram

    This win will hand Argentina a much-needed boost ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 in November, as Messi and Co. will hope to extend the golden afterglow from the victory over Brazil that ended their 28-year wait to win the Copa America in 2021.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    If Messi can play at this level in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni's side will be a force to be reckoned with as they chase a first World Cup title since 1986. 

    Image Credit: Di Maria Instagram

    "Everything changed after Copa America. Now we are enjoying ourselves, and things are happening much more easily. We are excited but must keep our feet on the ground," Di Maria said.

    Image Credit: Di Maria Instagram

    "How nice to shout champion again with this shirt. How proud of this team. What great happiness for this group. LET'S GO ARGENTINA," he wrote on Instagram.

    Image Credit: Paulo Dybala Instagram

    Meanwhile, former Juventus star Dybala too took to Instagram to celebrate Argentina's win over the European champions. "Unique happiness," he wrote along with photographs of himself celebrating this victory.

    Also read: Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    For Italy, it was a disappointing return to Wembley 11 months after they beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final. Roberto Mancini's team have gone into a steep decline since that triumph. They failed to qualify for the World Cup after suffering a humiliating loss to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in mens rifle 3P, social media lauds-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in men's rifle 3P, social media lauds

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association: Steve Kerr compares the rise of Boston Celtics to Golden State Warriors-krn

    NBA 2022 Finals: Steve Kerr compares the rise of Boston Celtics to Golden State Warriors

    CSK Chennai Super Kings star Deepak Chahar ties knot with Jaya Bhardwaj; see pictures and videos-ayh

    CSK star Deepak Chahar ties knot with Jaya Bhardwaj; see pictures and videos

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association: golden state Warriors Steve Kerr compares Marcus Smart to Draymond Green; here is why-krn

    NBA 2022 Finals: Warriors' Steve Kerr compares Marcus Smart to Draymond Green; here's why

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association, Game 1: Boston Celtics to list Robert Williams and Marcus Smart as questionable-ayh

    NBA 2022 Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics to list Robert Williams and Marcus Smart as questionable

    Recent Stories

    Indian digital payments industry likely to triple to $10 trillion by 2026: Report - adt

    Indian digital payments industry likely to triple to $10 trillion by 2026: Report

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in mens rifle 3P, social media lauds-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in men's rifle 3P, social media lauds

    Kia EV6 Electric car launched at Rs 59 95 lakh know its salient features before buying it gcw

    Kia EV6: Electric car launched at Rs 59.95 lakh; know its salient features before buying it

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on

    Sidhu Moose Wala parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon