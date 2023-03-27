Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Talks his way out' - Social media in a split as Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent

    Antonio Conte is done and dusted with Tottenham Hotspur as he has parted ways with the club after mutual consent. The development comes after he was vocal about his players and called them "selfish" while social media was split.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    English giants Tottenham Hotspur will be back in the hunt for a new head coach as Antonio Conte has left the club with mutual consent. The development comes almost a week after he was vocal about his players not giving their 100%, besides dubbing some of them "selfish", especially following its ouster in the pre-quarters of the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

    At the same time, the Italian's stint at the London-based club ends without silverware. Having joined the club last season, in 2021, he won 41 of the 76 games with Spurs, besides losing 23 and drawing 12 and having a win percentage of 53.95%. In the meantime, it has appointed Cristian Stellini as the interim boss until the end of the season.

    "We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio's first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future. Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach," Tottenham announced in a statement.

    Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy sounded, "We have 10 Premier League games remaining, and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters." At the same time, social media gave away mixed reactions, with some backing him for speaking the truth, while others felt that he talked his way out of the club.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
