Three MLS clubs eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo; will Man United icon consider moving to USA?

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo is being constantly linked with a move away from the club and it seems that America's Major League Soccer (MLS) could be his next destination.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future hangs in the balance. Reports suggest Manchester United and the Portuguese superstar could part ways in January after the Qatar World Cup 2022. The transfer saga around the 37-year-old icon has gathered steam after his fallout with manager Erik ten Hag following his tantrum during the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last week. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner refused to be substituted and stormed out of Old Trafford before the final whistle, sparking massive outrage among football enthusiasts and pundits. Although Ronaldo has made his way back to the squad for United's Europa League clash against FC Sheriff after being axed for last weekend's trip to Chelsea, speculations and rumours about his future continue to grow.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo had expressed his desire to leave Manchester United for a shot at Champions League glory in the summer transfer window but failed to find a suitor forcing him to continue playing for the Red Devils under new manager Erik ten Hag. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United squad for Europa League clash against Sheriff

Image Credit: Getty Images

Two months later, the Portuguese talisman appears destined to leave the club soon after being more of a bench warmer than the lead attacker. However, one roadblock that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner faces is that none of the Champions League-playing European clubs has expressed interest in signing the iconic striker. Hence, the Portugal international may have to consider moving to the USA to play for a Major League Soccer (MLS) team.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United States would be quite interested in seeing CR7 play in the championship, as The Sun notes since it would be an excellent boost for MLS to have a talent like him play there. Thus, LAFC, Inter Miami, and LA Galaxy are the teams reportedly most keen to sign the Portuguese great. According to reports from England, these three clubs would be the top contenders to sign Ronaldo if he decides to leave his dream of playing the Champions League behind. Also read: Revealed: Here's why Sporting Lisbon cannot re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Man United

Image Credit: Getty Images