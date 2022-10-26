Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United squad for Europa League clash against Sheriff

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the Red Devils' squad to face FC Sheriff Tiraspol in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Manchester United's squad to face FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League clash on Thursday, confirmed manager Erik ten Hag.

    The Portuguese talisman was axed from the squad for the weekend trip against Chelsea after refusing to be substituted and storming out of Old Trafford before the final whistle during the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

    Speaking to the media ahead of United's Europa League clash against Sheriff, the Dutchman confirmed Ronaldo's return to the squad after the recent fallout and stressed that the situation is over and dealt with. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who scored a penalty the last time the Red Devils faced FC Sheriff, is in contention to feature for tomorrow's clash.

    "Cristiano will be in the squad tomorrow," Ten Hag told reporters.

    "It [the recent situation] is not difficult but I think we set everything and we answered all the questions. So he was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual. I won't answer anymore. I think everything we covered last week," the United boss added.

    "We have to focus on the game tomorrow. We have an important game because we want to be number one in the group, so let's focus on that," the Dutchman concluded.

    On Tuesday, Ronaldo was seen training with the first-team squad at the Carrington Ground after a reported discussion with Ten Hag. There is also a strong possibility that the 37-year-old striker will be looking for a way out of Manchester United in the January transfer window, with reports insisting that a return to Serie A, where he played for Juventus, is the most likely option. 

    According to The Sun, quoting a source, Napoli was interested in the Portuguese striker over the summer and is still keen. Adding the 37-year-old icon to their squad is a step they reportedly believe will help them to remain top of Serie A and progress through the Champions League.

    Finding a buyer prepared to pay Ronaldo's full salary is the challenge facing United; this task has proven to be unachievable over the summer. As a result, a free transfer or a mutual contract termination has not been ruled out. Although Ten Hag is willing to lose the Portuguese icon, he does not want to further restrict his options in attack. He would insist on recruiting a replacement before approving any departures.

