Messi's Mbappe snub: PSG star voted Frenchman as 3rd choice for FIFA The Best award; here're his top 2 choices

FIFA The Best 2022: Lionel Messi won the award for men's best player. However, when it came to voting, the Argentine had his chance to vote, and he reportedly voted for his PSG teammate Neymar ahead of his fellow PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Image credit: Getty

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is back at the top. He has been recognised as the best men's footballer of 2022 by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), winning the FIFA The Best award in Paris on Monday. Having scored goals aplenty, he was recognised for playing a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) success, alongside Argentina's FIFA World Cup success in Qatar. The winner is declared based on voting by the players nominated. Following the event, the voting list by the players was revealed by FIFA, and it turns out that Messi had voted his fellow PSG teammate Neymar at the top, followed by his co-PSG teammate Neymar. Incidentally, the Brazilian still needs to make it to the final three in the men's category, leaving fans baffled. ALSO READ: 'The little boy from Rosario' - Social media jubilant after Lionel Messi bags second The Best FIFA award

Image credit: Getty

On the other hand, Mbappe too was phenomenal for PSG last year, besides being on a spree during the World Cup, leading France into the final and finishing as the highest goal-scorer of the competition. Meanwhile, Messi's great friendship with Neymar since their Barcelona days might have led to some biasedness here.

Image credit: Getty

Elsewhere, former Real Madrid defender Pepe had also put in his vote, which interestingly did not include Messi in his list, raising quite some eyebrows. However, it should not be surprising, given Pepe's close relationship with his former Los Blancos teammate and Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine's long-time rival. ALSO READ: Will Cristiano Ronaldo be given the winner's medal after Man United's League Cup 2022-23 Final conquest?

Image credit: Getty