Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's club future: PSG star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's PSG future remains uncertain, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. While he has been linked to a return to Barcelona, he has reportedly told his Argentine teammates about his club future next season.

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is playing for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final year of his two-year contract, which began in 2021. Ever since his move to the French capital, he has been linked to a possible return to his childhood club, Spanish giants Barcelona, besides being tied to a move to the United States of America's (USA's) Major League Soccer (MLS).

    However, if a report from the Daily Mail is to be trusted, Messi has told his Argentine teammates that he will be staying with the Parisians by extending his contract. Also, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly expressed that he is heavily interested in retaining the services of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball winner.

    ALSO READ: Premier League - New rules set for ownership and directorship; check out the details here

    Image credit: Getty

    While trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier reported that Messi had a verbal agreement with the French champion about extending his contract, Daily Mail reports that internal discussions have already taken place, with the Argentine already being offered a new contract. The meetings are currently ongoing, with Messi's father-cum-agent Jorge overseeing things.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, Barca is trying to find solutions to accommodate Messi into its system amid its financial chaos, especially since he earns a mega salary worth £740,000 per week with PSG. At the same time, affordability was the reason the Catalans had to part ways with him. However, a return to Camp Nou looks unlikely for the Argentinian, who has also expressed his desire to play in the MLS, with Inter Miami in the running for his services.

    ALSO WATCH: Ronaldo goes vroom in his £8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci; fans in Madrid go berserk

    Image credit: Getty

    Messi is interested in judging the new PSG project before signing his extension, with the club's Sporting Director Luis Campos and head coach Christophe Galtier under fire for the Parisians' underwhelming European season, where they were knocked out in the pre-quarters of the UEFA Champions League (UCL). If the World Cup winner does leave, PSG will be eyeing either Marcus Rashford from Manchester United or Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: MS Dhoni will use Ben Stokes really well - Ajinkya Rahane-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'MS Dhoni will use Ben Stokes really well' - Ajinkya Rahane

    football English Premier League: New rules set for ownership and directorship; check out the details here-ayh

    Premier League: New rules set for ownership and directorship; check out the details here

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings preview: MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on Impact Players-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Dhoni vs Hardik to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on 'Impact Players'

    Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023 opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2023: Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against GT

    football watch cristiano ronaldo goes vroom in 8.8 million pounds bugatti centodieci fans in madrid go berserk snt

    WATCH: Ronaldo goes vroom in his £8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci; fans in Madrid go berserk

    Recent Stories

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 Utah Ski Crash, awarded $1 in damages AHA

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 'Utah Ski Crash', awarded $1 in damages

    Elon Musk becomes the most followed person on Twitter surpasses Barack Obama gcw

    Elon Musk becomes the most-followed person on Twitter

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon