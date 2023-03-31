Lionel Messi's club future: PSG star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here

Lionel Messi's PSG future remains uncertain, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. While he has been linked to a return to Barcelona, he has reportedly told his Argentine teammates about his club future next season.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is playing for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final year of his two-year contract, which began in 2021. Ever since his move to the French capital, he has been linked to a possible return to his childhood club, Spanish giants Barcelona, besides being tied to a move to the United States of America's (USA's) Major League Soccer (MLS). However, if a report from the Daily Mail is to be trusted, Messi has told his Argentine teammates that he will be staying with the Parisians by extending his contract. Also, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly expressed that he is heavily interested in retaining the services of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball winner. ALSO READ: Premier League - New rules set for ownership and directorship; check out the details here

While trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier reported that Messi had a verbal agreement with the French champion about extending his contract, Daily Mail reports that internal discussions have already taken place, with the Argentine already being offered a new contract. The meetings are currently ongoing, with Messi's father-cum-agent Jorge overseeing things.

In the meantime, Barca is trying to find solutions to accommodate Messi into its system amid its financial chaos, especially since he earns a mega salary worth £740,000 per week with PSG. At the same time, affordability was the reason the Catalans had to part ways with him. However, a return to Camp Nou looks unlikely for the Argentinian, who has also expressed his desire to play in the MLS, with Inter Miami in the running for his services. ALSO WATCH: Ronaldo goes vroom in his £8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci; fans in Madrid go berserk

