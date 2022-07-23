Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amidst exit rumours, Neymar breaks his silence over future at PSG

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 8:24 PM IST

    Neymar has been one of the players heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes during this off-season following Paris Saint-Germain's recent upheaval.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In 2017, Brazilian superstar Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) snapped him from Barcelona for 222 million euros. Little did fans think the iconic forward would become an outcast in the Ligue 1 champion's side five years later. Rumours also suggested that the big-spending Parisian club are willing to listen to offers this summer for the iconic forward, although the former Barcelona legend's contract runs till 2025.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, breaking his silence over his future at PSG, Neymar insisted that he wants to stay at Parc des Princes despite links he could leave this summer. The Brazilian has been one of the players heavily linked with a move away from the French giants during this off-season following PSG's recent upheaval.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With sensational striker Kylian Mbappe supposedly having more say in the dressing room and Christophe Galtier replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, reports suggested that Neymar could be on his way out. However, the Brazil international has claimed that he wants to remain at PSG.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I still want to stay here with the club," Neymar said after PSG's 3-0 win over J-league side Urawa Reds on the club's tour of Japan. "So far, the club hasn't said anything to me, so I don't know what their plans are for me. I don't need to prove myself to anyone - I just need to play my football, and I have to be happy playing football," the Brazilian forward added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Stating that he was feeling 'fit', Neymar also said it was 'too early to speak about' his impression of new manager Galtier, who arrived at PSG from Nice at the end of the season. The Frenchman said Neymar "has been working well" in pre-season and "seems happy and very fit".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We announce he's leaving, we announce he's staying -- I haven't spoken to Ney about this. But he doesn't seem to be bothered about what is said about him and his situation at the club," the PSG manager added.

