Amidst exit rumours, Neymar breaks his silence over future at PSG

In 2017, Brazilian superstar Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) snapped him from Barcelona for 222 million euros. Little did fans think the iconic forward would become an outcast in the Ligue 1 champion's side five years later. Rumours also suggested that the big-spending Parisian club are willing to listen to offers this summer for the iconic forward, although the former Barcelona legend's contract runs till 2025.

However, breaking his silence over his future at PSG, Neymar insisted that he wants to stay at Parc des Princes despite links he could leave this summer. The Brazilian has been one of the players heavily linked with a move away from the French giants during this off-season following PSG's recent upheaval. Also read: Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

With sensational striker Kylian Mbappe supposedly having more say in the dressing room and Christophe Galtier replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, reports suggested that Neymar could be on his way out. However, the Brazil international has claimed that he wants to remain at PSG.

"I still want to stay here with the club," Neymar said after PSG's 3-0 win over J-league side Urawa Reds on the club's tour of Japan. "So far, the club hasn't said anything to me, so I don't know what their plans are for me. I don't need to prove myself to anyone - I just need to play my football, and I have to be happy playing football," the Brazilian forward added.

Stating that he was feeling 'fit', Neymar also said it was 'too early to speak about' his impression of new manager Galtier, who arrived at PSG from Nice at the end of the season. The Frenchman said Neymar "has been working well" in pre-season and "seems happy and very fit".

