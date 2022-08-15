Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly called a crisis meeting amid rising tensions between star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. 
     

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly summoned a crisis meeting due to the escalating hostilities between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, their star duo. The players will have a conversation 'very soon', according to French sports newspaper L'Equipe, so they can put this latest chapter of their deteriorating relationship behind them.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to L'Equipe, the 23-year-old "would not have been against the idea" of the Brazilian being moved on this summer, contrary to some initial reports. Since legendary striker Lionel Messi joined the team last summer, their relationship has reportedly become increasingly strained. The Frenchman has been left out in the cold since the mutually beneficial friendship that the two once shared has been reserved for Neymar and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Saturday night, tensions increased once more after Neymar 'liked' a string of tweets that suggested the 23-year-old's penalty-taking responsibilities were a part of his contractual rights. In the 5-2 victory over Montpellier, Christophe Galtier's team had a chance to grab the lead via penalty kick, but Mbappe's attempt was saved. The Brazilian is considered mainly as the club's finest spot-kick taker.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Shortly after, PSG was given a second penalty, which Neymar successfully converted in front of the attentive Frenchman. Fans criticised Mbappe for losing his cool during the game when he abruptly stopped moving amid a ferocious PSG counterattack in which new player Vitinha chose to pass to Messi rather than the 23-year-old, who responded by throwing his hands in the air and coming to a grinding halt.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe finally opened his account for the season in the second half with a close-range finish, but the France international's muted celebration told its own story despite team-mates gathering around him to celebrate.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Galtier will need to figure out a method to bring his talents together before a crucial season for the team. In May, Mbappe ended the protracted speculation that suggested he may transfer to Real Madrid by agreeing to a new three-year contract at the Parc des Princes. Then, information about the extraordinary lengths PSG used to convince Mbappe to stay with them through at least 2025, making him the highest-paid player in the sport, came to light.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe was assured that the club's management would completely change and that the emphasis would switch from worldwide club brand marketing to doing whatever it takes to win the Champions League. The 23-year-old striker's importance to French football in general and his marketing potential to raise Ligue 1's brand abroad and assist a French club in winning the European Championship were also reportedly emphasised by the Parisian side.

