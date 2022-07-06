PSG boss Galtier 'happy' Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) presented Christophe Galtier as the club's new manager; the Frenchman discussed Mbappe's move to reject Real Madrid and stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

Two months after sensational striker Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2025 came another move that saw the club sack Mauricio Pochettino and hands over the charge to Christophe Galtier.

On Tuesday, the Ligue 1 champions presented the Frenchman as their new manager, and one of the key questions discussed was Galtier's thoughts on the 23-year-old and how Mabppe plays into the PSG boss' plans for the upcoming season.

Galtier stated he was pleased to see the PSG forward reject an offer to join Los Blancos and extend his contract with the French powerhouses. This will allow the 55-year-old manager to continue coaching the France international and for Ligue 1 to continue to see Mbappe play in his hometown and home country.

"There is Kylian and all his partners who are world-class players. As a French coach, I was happy [with his extension]; it was good for our football, our championship, but also for PSG," Galtier said, per Canal Supporters.

"I didn't train with him; I didn't train with any of the players. I know what he expects from the team and what he brings. He is one of the best players in the world, but above all, a PSG player," the PSG manager added.

Despite his eagerness to coach Mbappe, Galtier states that he does not intend to put any pressure on the France international and wants the forward to continue the pace he had last season.

"I think that all the individuals with whom I will be present, if they are at the squad's service, PSG will have a great season. Kylian is a great player on whom we must not add pressure. It will continue to be decisive like last season," Galtier stated.

It will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old sensational forward performs under the tactics that Galtier will roll out next season.