Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG boss Galtier 'happy' Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure

    On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) presented Christophe Galtier as the club's new manager; the Frenchman discussed Mbappe's move to reject Real Madrid and stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

    football PSG boss Christophe Galtier 'happy' Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    Two months after sensational striker Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2025 came another move that saw the club sack Mauricio Pochettino and hands over the charge to Christophe Galtier. 

    On Tuesday, the Ligue 1 champions presented the Frenchman as their new manager, and one of the key questions discussed was Galtier's thoughts on the 23-year-old and how Mabppe plays into the PSG boss' plans for the upcoming season.

    Also read: Does Christophe Galtier want Neymar to stay at PSG? Club's new manager answers

    Galtier stated he was pleased to see the PSG forward reject an offer to join Los Blancos and extend his contract with the French powerhouses. This will allow the 55-year-old manager to continue coaching the France international and for Ligue 1 to continue to see Mbappe play in his hometown and home country.

    "There is Kylian and all his partners who are world-class players. As a French coach, I was happy [with his extension]; it was good for our football, our championship, but also for PSG," Galtier said, per Canal Supporters.

    "I didn't train with him; I didn't train with any of the players. I know what he expects from the team and what he brings. He is one of the best players in the world, but above all, a PSG player," the PSG manager added.

    Also read: PSG confirm Mauricio Pochettino's departure; sparks 'Mbappe effect' meme fest

    Despite his eagerness to coach Mbappe, Galtier states that he does not intend to put any pressure on the France international and wants the forward to continue the pace he had last season.

    "I think that all the individuals with whom I will be present, if they are at the squad's service, PSG will have a great season. Kylian is a great player on whom we must not add pressure. It will continue to be decisive like last season," Galtier stated.

    It will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old sensational forward performs under the tactics that Galtier will roll out next season.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: No Progress on Kyrie Irving trade-ayh

    NBA off-season 2022: 'No Progress' on Kyrie Irving trade

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior-ayh

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A with Palermo? Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano comments-ayh

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A? Manchester City CEO comments

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic survives Sinner scare to seal semifinal berth; fans relieved snt

    Wimbledon 2022: 'Toilet break, mirror pep talk' fueled Djokovic comeback against Sinner

    Recent Stories

    Ranveer Singh to be the new age Shaktimaan drb

    Birthday boy Ranveer Singh to be the new-age ‘Shaktimaan’?

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: No Progress on Kyrie Irving trade-ayh

    NBA off-season 2022: 'No Progress' on Kyrie Irving trade

    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5 per cent larger display Here s what we know gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5% larger display? Here's what we know

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers before July 19 - adt

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as CA Specialist Officers before July 19

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon