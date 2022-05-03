Man United's Ronaldo pays yet another moving tribute to late son after goal against Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 24th goal of the season, 18 of which have come in the Premier League, in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday.

Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another Premier League goal against Brentford at Old Trafford and dedicated the strike in a touching homage to his late newborn son, who passed away last month. Also read: Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence after tragic death of son; pours love for Ronaldo

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Last month has been a turbulent one for the Portugal international and his partner Georgina Rodriguez as they announced the tragic death of their son. The couple were expecting twins but only their daughter survived delivery.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old legend posted a photograph of himself looking up at the sky and raising a finger, along with a star and prayer emoticon. Also read: Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal for Man United; dedicates it to deceased son

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

The emotional post came just days after Ronaldo shared a moving photograph of him cradling his newborn daughter in his arms, less than a fortnight after the tragic loss of his son. The picture, which shows Ronaldo sitting on a sofa with his baby, is captioned: "Forever Love…".

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ronaldo and Georgina had earlier paid tribute to their “angel” baby boy, saying “we will always love you”. “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,’ the couple said. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," the couple added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Portuguese star scored his 24th goal of the season, 18 of which have come in the Premier League, in United's 3-0 win over Brentford and is two goals shy of the 26 he tallied in his previous season with the Red Devils in 2008-09.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo is now only behind Tottenham's Heung Son-min and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the league's scoring charts and he appeared to say, "I'm not finished" during United players' lap of honour.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following this win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank Old Trafford fans and also sent them a strong message about what Manchester United's goal is for the future.

Image Credit: Getty Images