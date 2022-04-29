Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence after tragic death of son; pours love for Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shared her love for her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as she posted on Instagram for the first time since they lost their son in childbirth.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Pouring her love for her partner Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez has, for the first time, posted on Instagram since the couple lost their son in childbirth. The 28-year-old model shared a photo of the Manchester United star raising his left arm to the sky in tribute to the twin who passed away. Also read: Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old's emotional gesture came when the veteran striker scored United's only goal in their 3-1 loss against Arsenal on Saturday (April 23). He returned to the squad having missed Tuesday's 4-0 thrashing against Liverpool at Anfield.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina shared a snap of the touching moment and captioned the post with a white heart in her first Instagram post since losing her twin son. Her friends and family quickly showed support as they posted hearts in the comment box below.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Last week, the couple confirmed they lost their infant son in childbirth. Days later, Ronaldo posted an update and confirmed that Georgina had returned home with their newborn daughter.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

In the photograph, the 37-year-old was seen cradling his daughter while accompanied by Georgina and their four children - three of which the footballer fathered through surrogates.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Georgina's post came around when Ronaldo ended his Premier League drought against Chelsea after scoring in United's 1-1 draw against the Blues at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Image Credit: Getty Images