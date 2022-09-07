UCL 2022-23: 'Man City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season' - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout

It has been a terrific start for English champion Manchester City to its 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign. As it travelled to take on Spanish giants Sevilla on Tuesday, it was a rout from the visitors, who won 4-0, thanks to strikes from Erling Haaland (20 & 67), Phil Foden (58) and Ruben Dias (90+2). While Haaland continued his fine debut for City and maintained his perfect record of scoring in every game for the side, club head coach Pep Guardiola was more impressed with midfielder Jack Grealish, who was the playmaker throughout the match. The Spaniard hailed him as an essential asset for the Cityzens for the remaining season.

After the success, Guardiola stated, "Jack arrived incredible in the pre-season. Unfortunately, he was slightly injured in the first game against West Ham. He needs to have this 53, 60 minutes again. The pitch was uncomfortable for the players. He was so aggressive in the first half, more than aggressive than Phil in terms of goal and making the movements in there."

Guardiola was also excited about signing Manuel Akanji on the deadline day, as he commented, "We are delighted, just training one day and a half with us. He showed in Dortmund his experience in Europe. An excellent central defender that City bought to us. He played well, his focus and attention. He has a quality quite similar to Aymer [Laporte]. He can break the lines with a pass. He read the spaces well. I am very pleased for him."

Guardiola also praised Haaland for his fine run, remarking to BT Sports, "I think his numbers in his career, not just here, in previous teams are quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal." The Norwegian is the first City player to score on his EPL and UCL debut, while he is also the quickest to achieve 25 UCL goals in 20 matches.