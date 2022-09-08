Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League: Barcelona's Lewandowski cherishes hat-trick; sends subtle warning to Bayern Munich

    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Barcelona opened their Champions League 2022-23 campaign with a comfortable 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a sensational hat-trick as Barcelona opened their Champions League 2022-23 campaign with an emphatic 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou on Wednesday. The former Bayern Munich star netted for the Catalan club in the 34th, 48th and 67th minutes of the clash. The other two goals were scored by Frank Kessie (13') and Ferran Torres (71').

    Also read: Lewandowski is a blessing for Barcelona, states coach Xavi after 4-0 win against Real Valladolid

    Image Credit: Robert Lewandowski Instagram

    Barcelona's new no.9 Lewandowski was proud after his first hat-trick for the La Liga giants in Champions League and was named man of the match for his brilliant show. Hailing his teammates at Camp Nou, the Polish talisman said, "I knew from the beginning here it was going to be important to adapt right from the first game. People ask about the goals, but it's important to be in the right position to help my team because my teammates have helped me a lot on and off the pitch."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The most important thing in an assist is the timing of the pass, and that's what I got from my three teammates. But it's not important who scores the goals. It's the three points; then it's the next game. Today is my wife's birthday, so the goals and the birthday were for her. The fact that she was in the stadium on her birthday means a lot. Something amazing for me," Lewandowski added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Poland forward also took to Instagram to celebrate his hat-trick with his followers. "L⚽️⚽️⚽️ve this game! 😎 @fcbarcelona #championsleague," wrote Lewandowski in a post that saw his wife drop three red hearts in the comment box.

    Also read: Champions League: Muller eyes face-off with Lewandowski after draw pits Bayern Munich against Barcelona

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 34-year-old also emphasised that Xavi Hernandez's side needs to keep its foot on the pedal during the start of the new season. "We know that we have to play well in the first half of the season, stay focused, and score more goals. We have to win every match," Lewandowski added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Set to reunite with former club Bayern Munich when the two football giants face each other in their Champions League group-stage encounter on Tuesday, Lewandowski gave a bullish response ahead of the much-awaited fixture. "We are ready to face Bayern," the Polish icon remarked.

    Also read: Champions League 2022-23 Draw: Group of death, Lewandowski's nightmare, Haaland's 'home coming' and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022: #BanAsifAli trends after Pakistan batter almost hits Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with the bat snt

    Asia Cup 2022: #BanAsifAli trends after Pakistan batter almost hits Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with the bat

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Liverpool board is calm and expect me to sort it - Jurgen Klopp on fear of sack post Napoli defeat-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Liverpool board is calm, expect me to sort it' - Klopp on fear of sack post Napoli loss

    Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, IND vs AFG preview: Can Afghanistan be a pain in the back for India?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Can Afghanistan be a pain in the back for India?

    Asia Cup 2022: India knocked out as Pakistan tames Afghanistan; Men in Blue supporters heartbroken-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: India knocked out as Pakistan tames Afghanistan; Men in Blue supporters heartbroken

    football Setback for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema out of action for three weeks due to thigh injury snt

    Setback for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema out of action for three weeks due to thigh injury

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra first look from Thank God revealed trailer to drop on Friday drb

    Sidharth Malhotra’s first look from ‘Thank God’ revealed; trailer to drop on Friday

    Koffee With Karan Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal drb

    Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal

    Asia Cup 2022: #BanAsifAli trends after Pakistan batter almost hits Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with the bat snt

    Asia Cup 2022: #BanAsifAli trends after Pakistan batter almost hits Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with the bat

    Onam 2022 prepare Ada Pradaman payasam for Ona Sadya Here is a quick recipe

    Onam Sadya: Yet to prepare Ada Pradaman? Here's a quick recipe

    football It is always sad for any colleague in this profession to get fired - Mikel Arteta on Chelsea Thomas Tuchel sack-ayh

    'It’s always sad for any colleague in this profession to get fired' - Arteta on Chelsea's Tuchel sack

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon