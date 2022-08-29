Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lewandowski is a blessing for Barcelona, states coach Xavi after 4-0 win against Real Valladolid

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was delighted after the Catalan club's 4-0 win against Real Valladolid on Sunday, and also praised Robert Lewandowski's contribution to their season so far.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has expressed delight after his club's 4-0 victory against Real Valladolid in their La Liga clash on Sunday and praised match-winner Robert Lewandowski, for his splendid show at Camp Nou. The Polish superstar netted twice for the second weekend in a row as he continued a solid start to life in the La Blaugrana attack.

    Also read: Champions League: Muller eyes face-off with Lewandowski after draw pits Bayern Munich against Barcelona

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following his protracted move from Bayern Munich this summer, Lewandowski has made a strong impression in Catalonia, and boss Xavi was practically speechless in his appreciation for the 33-year-old. The Spaniard wanted a maximum number nine to star in his 2022-23 team, believing the Polish international is a perfect choice.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Having Lewandowski in the team is a blessing," Xavi declared in his post-match press conference. "He's an example; he has humility, works for the team, and helps the coaching staff. He makes a difference. He is an extraordinary player," the Barcelona boss added.

    Also read: Champions League 2022-23 Draw: Group of death, Lewandowski's nightmare, Haaland's 'home coming' and more

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Many people made a big deal out of the money also used to recruit Raphinha from Leeds United, but he is also integrating nicely into Xavi's team. He complimented Ousmane Dembele well, something the coach found impressive. "I thought Raphinha had more ability on the inside than Dembele, and they both make a difference. They have to pick the last pass better, but they give us a lot of things. I'm very happy," he added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Jules Kounde made his debut for Barcelona after the team could not register him for LaLiga earlier. Xavi was happy with his participation despite being used as the right-back, which was out of position. "He has been feeling good. He is able to play all across the defensive line," the coach continued. He can also play on the left. He can define an era. He has a lot of spirit," the Barcelona boss added.

    Also read: 'Football is lucky to see Karim Benzema play': Real Madrid boss Ancelotti's epic one-liner wins hearts

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Xavi also hinted the Catalan club would likely make at least one more signing before the transfer window closes next week. Barcelona is still working to finalise a deal for Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso after agreeing on a transfer with the Premier League giants for the Spanish international. To meet La Liga FFP requirements, Xavi is also pressing for player transfers as he tries to balance Catalonia's wage cost.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: It wouldn't be accepted here - Antonio Conte upset with Richarlison juggling the ball-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP bans animal killing, sale of meat on August 31

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP bans animal killing, sale of meat on August 31

    Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement RBA

    Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement

    Social Media Influencer Rohit Virwani Talks About Sharing Exciting Content to Grow Online

    Social Media Influencer Rohit Virwani Talks About Sharing Exciting Content to Grow Online

    Shashthi Jude Peter Damian film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals RBA

    Shashthi: Jude Peter Damian’s film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report AJR

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon