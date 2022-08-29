Lewandowski is a blessing for Barcelona, states coach Xavi after 4-0 win against Real Valladolid

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was delighted after the Catalan club's 4-0 win against Real Valladolid on Sunday, and also praised Robert Lewandowski's contribution to their season so far.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has expressed delight after his club's 4-0 victory against Real Valladolid in their La Liga clash on Sunday and praised match-winner Robert Lewandowski, for his splendid show at Camp Nou. The Polish superstar netted twice for the second weekend in a row as he continued a solid start to life in the La Blaugrana attack.

Following his protracted move from Bayern Munich this summer, Lewandowski has made a strong impression in Catalonia, and boss Xavi was practically speechless in his appreciation for the 33-year-old. The Spaniard wanted a maximum number nine to star in his 2022-23 team, believing the Polish international is a perfect choice.

"Having Lewandowski in the team is a blessing," Xavi declared in his post-match press conference. "He's an example; he has humility, works for the team, and helps the coaching staff. He makes a difference. He is an extraordinary player," the Barcelona boss added.

Many people made a big deal out of the money also used to recruit Raphinha from Leeds United, but he is also integrating nicely into Xavi's team. He complimented Ousmane Dembele well, something the coach found impressive. "I thought Raphinha had more ability on the inside than Dembele, and they both make a difference. They have to pick the last pass better, but they give us a lot of things. I'm very happy," he added.

Jules Kounde made his debut for Barcelona after the team could not register him for LaLiga earlier. Xavi was happy with his participation despite being used as the right-back, which was out of position. "He has been feeling good. He is able to play all across the defensive line," the coach continued. He can also play on the left. He can define an era. He has a lot of spirit," the Barcelona boss added.

